"I think the Fed is about to make another mistake on December 9th. Financial conditions have tightened massively. For example, @SpaceX, an investment grade company, just raised secured debt financing at an 8.259% interest rate versus below 6% for its unsecured bond offering at the time of its IPO," Ackman wrote.

Beyond corporate debt, Ackman noted that falling stock prices have made raising capital through shares significantly more expensive. "The cost of equity capital has also increased materially with the recent substantial decline in the stock market," he said.

Why Ackman says the 2% inflation target no longer works

Advertisement

At the core of Ackman's argument is a push to overhaul the central bank's foundational benchmark. He contends that the Federal Reserve's longstanding 2% inflation goal was designed for a global economy that no longer exists, and that structural shifts have permanently altered baseline price pressures.

"The Fed’s 2% inflation ambition is misguided. Geopolitical risk and the required investment in global military spending, de globalization and tariffs, and the massive AI infrastructure and related energy investment are features of the world that did not exist when the 2% target was set. 3% inflation is a more realistic ambition in the new world," Ackman wrote.

Chasing the lower target in the face of these capital-intensive trends, he warned, carries severe economic consequences. "The Fed will put the U.S. and world in recession if it continues to raise rates in a failed attempt to drive inflation to 2%. Tell me why I am wrong," he added.

Advertisement

When is the next FOMC meet?

The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled for December 8-9, 2026, with the policy decision and updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) set to be released at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 9.

At its most recent meeting on October 27-28, 2026, the committee held interest rates steady while signaling that further rate hikes remain on the table.

The FOMC left the federal funds target range unchanged at 3.75%-4.00%, following a 25-basis-point hike in September 2026. Officials noted that economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace with strong productivity growth and steady job gains, while inflation remains elevated above the Fed's 2% target.

Minutes released on November 18, 2026, revealed that almost all officials judged that additional rate hikes would likely be appropriate under their baseline outlook to bring inflation back to 2%, with a couple of participants noting that an increase larger than 25 basis points could be warranted if incoming inflation data proves unfavorable.