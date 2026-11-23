Restrictions near Rajghat

In view of VIP movement at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, traffic regulation and diversions may be enforced between 10 am and 11 am. Police said the restrictions could affect ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and the IP Flyover.

The stretches likely to be regulated include BSZ Marg between ITO Chowk and Delhi Gate, Ring Road between Shantivan Chowk and IP Flyover, Asaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and Netaji Subhash Marg, and the route from Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg.

Traffic may also be controlled between Guru Nanak Chowk and Ranjeet Singh Flyover, as well as from Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass.

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Nagar Kirtan route

Separately, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for a Nagar Kirtan procession organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurab.

Restrictions and diversions will be implemented in phases across Central and North Delhi from 10 am onwards, depending on the procession’s movement and prevailing traffic conditions.

The procession will begin at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk and pass through Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar Chowk, Peeli Kothi Road, Pul Mithai, Zorawar Singh Marg, Baraf Khana Chowk, Pul Bangash Metro Station, Roshanara Road, Ghanta Ghar and Shakti Nagar Chowk. It will conclude at Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib on GT Karnal Road.

Evening traffic impact

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According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will also be in place from 3 pm onwards, with movement likely to be affected on the Outer Ring Road and adjoining roads, including Shamnath Marg, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road and several other stretches.

Police said traffic may be regulated or diverted on the Outer Ring Road stretch between Wazirabad Flyover and Salimgarh Y-Point, as well as on Lok Niwas Marg, Under Hill Road, Rajpura Road, Dr Karnwal Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Key diversion points include Wazirabad Flyover, IP Red Light, Khyber Pass, Yudhister Setu, Chandgi Ram Akhara, St Stephen’s College Red Light, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Baraf Khana Chowk and Old GT Karnal Road.

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Advisory for commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police have advised commuters to avoid the affected stretches wherever possible, plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes and allow additional travel time. Motorists have also been urged to follow directions from traffic personnel deployed on the ground.

Authorities said the restrictions are subject to change based on real-time traffic conditions, and commuters should check updates before setting out.