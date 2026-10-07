Kalyan Jewellers share price in focus as Q2 revenue jumps 26%; store additions, SSSG

Kalyan Jewellers shares are up 32 per cent in the past six months. This is even as the scrip has fallen 7 per cent in the past one month.

The company said it launched its first regional brand, Akshaya Thanga Maligai (ATM), in Chennai in August. “We are highly encouraged by the way the brand has been received and the strong revenue traction over the first 40 plus days of operation with the biggest season for Tamil Nadu slated to start from the 11th of October,” Kalyan Jewellers said.

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The jeweller said it has drawn up plans to launch the next four showrooms under the franchise model during the current financial year, with two showrooms to be opened in the ongoing quarter and two in the fourth quarter. During the recently concluded quarter, it launched 12 Kalyan showrooms in India, net 11, nine Candere showrooms in India and one Kalyan showroom in the UK.

On international operations, the company said revenue grew by about 18 per cent in the recently concluded quarter compared with the same period of the previous financial year. “Within the Middle East specifically, we witnessed revenue growth of approximately 12% for Q2 FY2027 as compared to Q2 FY2026 driven entirely by same-store-sales-growth. International markets contributed approximately 11% to our consolidated revenue for the recently concluded quarter,” it said.

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Kalyan Jewellers also said it completed the sale of one of the two identified parcels of non-core real estate assets held for sale, with a value of about Rs 86 crore, during the quarter. It said it expects to complete the sale of the second parcel, valued at about Rs 16 crore, during the ongoing quarter. The company added that non-GML debt came down to zero during the quarter and said it was ready for the upcoming festive and wedding season with fresh collections, campaigns and new showroom launches.

As of September 30, 2026, the company had 546 showrooms across India and international markets, comprising 365 Kalyan showrooms in India, 38 in the Middle East, two in the US, two in the UK and 138 Candere showrooms. The update comes as the company reported more than 26 per cent consolidated revenue growth for the September quarter, supported by growth in India, international business expansion and new showroom additions.