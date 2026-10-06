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Govt asks Adani Airports to delay shifting international flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai

Govt asks Adani Airports to delay shifting international flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai

The government has deferred Mumbai airport’s plan to discontinue 33% of international operations at Terminal 2, providing some relief to airlines amid capacity constraints.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 8:46 PM IST
Govt asks Adani Airports to delay shifting international flights from Mumbai to Navi MumbaiMumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) had earlier announced that it would begin the phased redevelopment of the North Section of Terminal 1B from January 2027.

The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday asked Adani Airports to defer the proposed partial shifting of international flight operations from Mumbai airport to the newly commissioned Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with stakeholders set to work on a revised transition plan, PTI reported quoting sources.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, had asked airlines to shift 33 per cent of their international flights to NMIA or discontinue them by October 25. Airlines have opposed the proposal, citing operational concerns.

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The proposed shift is linked to the redevelopment of Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1, which has prompted AAHL to seek a partial transfer of international operations to Navi Mumbai.

To address the concerns, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha chaired a meeting with representatives of airlines, AAHL, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), among others, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the nearly 90-minute meeting, the ministry proposed delaying the transition by a few weeks and asked both airlines and the airport operator to prepare a firm and coordinated plan for shifting operations to NMIA, the sources said.
AAHL and airlines will hold further discussions on October 13, while another meeting is scheduled for October 20 to finalise the transition plan.

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The airport operator told stakeholders that NMIA is prepared to handle up to 5 million international passengers annually. AAHL also highlighted the airport’s infrastructure and passenger facilities, including connectivity to the airport, in-flight catering, hotels, lounges and other supporting services.

AAHL executives also addressed airlines’ operational concerns and responded to questions regarding the proposed shift and the redevelopment of Mumbai airport.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of concerns among airlines over the proposed October 25 deadline. Airlines have been seeking greater clarity on the operational arrangements, passenger handling and logistics involved in shifting a portion of their international schedules to a new airport.

The government’s intervention indicates that the transition is likely to be phased rather than implemented according to the original timeline. A detailed plan is expected to emerge from the discussions between airlines and AAHL over the next two weeks.

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The sources said the discussions were constructive, with all stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to ensuring a smooth and coordinated transition while maintaining passenger convenience and operational efficiency.

The development comes as Navi Mumbai airport begins to take on a larger role in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s aviation infrastructure. The planned redistribution of traffic is also expected to ease pressure on Mumbai airport while allowing its terminal redevelopment work to proceed.

However, the timing and scale of the shift will now depend on the revised transition plan agreed upon by the airport operator, airlines and the civil aviation ministry.

MUST READ: Why are airlines opposing operations from Adani’s Navi Mumbai Airport?

ALSO READ: Mumbai Airport to partially shut T1B from January 2027 over safety concerns

DO READ: Flying from Navi Mumbai airport? You can reach Dadar for ₹170, Borivali for ₹210 and Pune for ₹450

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 4:53 PM IST
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