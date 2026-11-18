Among its actionable stock ideas, HSBC described Axis Bank as a large Indian bank with improving growth and margins, well placed to benefit from potential rate hikes.

It called Mahindra & Mahindra a major Indian automaker with a robust launch pipeline and resilient earnings. Clean Max, it said, is a direct-to-customer renewable energy provider in India that offers lower costs while expanding partnerships with AI data centres.

This comes after HSBC recently upgraded India to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral', citing resilient earnings and more reasonable valuations, while downgrading mainland Chinese equities to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight' due to a lack of catalysts for a sustained re-rating.

HSBC said India offers diversification and low volatility in Asian markets dominated by AI stocks. While high oil prices and El Niño remain risks, these are unlikely to materially weaken overall investor sentiment, it said.

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HSBC sees opportunities in Indian banks, industrials, consumer discretionary stocks, insurers and hospitals, Bloomberg reported.

In a note dated November 6, HSBC said investors had looked elsewhere for action. "But, given recent jitters, it's worth widening the perspective again. That's where India comes in, bypassed by much of global capital in recent quarters. The challenges, in investors' minds, are easy to recount: the absence of a vibrant AI hardware sector, the risk that services exports might suffer as AI is adopted more widely, and the spike in global energy prices, which historically hit India hard. Well, time for a rethink," it said.

India's economy has weathered these challenges with remarkable ease, HSBC said. After a slight pullback earlier this year, around the height of the conflict in the Middle East, economic activity has bounced back, it added.