ACME Solar shares touched a high of Rs 416.25, up 3.20% from the previous close of Rs 403.35. The stock opened at Rs 404 and hit a low of Rs 404 during the session. It was last trading at Rs 412.55, up 2.28%.

The hybrid project will be spread across Bhadla in Rajasthan, Jambkhabalia in Gujarat and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. It will combine solar and wind energy with suitable energy storage solutions to provide reliable and dispatchable power throughout the day, including during peak-demand hours. The company added that transmission connectivity through the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) has been secured for the Jambkhabalia and Mandsaur locations.

The scheduled commencement of supply date for the project is June 30, 2028, while the agreement will run for 25 years from that date. The project has a contracted capacity of 150 MW at a tariff of Rs 3.21 per unit.

Advertisement

Commenting on the agreement, Nikhil Dhingra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of ACME Solar, said, "This PPA with NTPC reinforces our focus on delivering reliable renewable power aligned with the evolving needs of India’s energy market." He added that combining solar, wind and energy storage would help meet peak-hour demand and support India's clean energy transition.

Following this agreement, ACME Solar's under-construction PPA-locked contracted portfolio stands at 5,080 MW, out of its total under-construction contracted capacity of 5,380 MW, the company said.