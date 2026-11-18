Premium processing is an optional, paid service that speeds up USCIS review of qualifying petitions.

It does not automatically approve a visa or green card; instead, USCIS commits to taking an adjudicative action within the stated period, such as approving or denying the case, issuing a request for evidence, issuing a notice of intent to deny, or opening an investigation into possible fraud or misrepresentation.

To use the service, an eligible petitioner must file Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, and pay the applicable additional fee. The 15-business-day clock begins when USCIS receives a properly completed request at the correct filing address.

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Which categories qualify

The 15-business-day guarantee covers 21 non-immigrant worker classifications filed on Form I-129 and six employment-based immigrant classifications filed on Form I-140.

Among the non-immigrant categories are:

H-1B specialty-occupation workers

H-2B temporary non-agricultural workers

H-3 trainees

L-1A and L-1B intracompany transferees, including blanket L-1 petitions

O-1 individuals with extraordinary ability and O-2 support personnel

E-1 treaty traders and E-2 treaty investors

E-3 professionals from Australia

P-1, P-2 and P-3 athletes, artists and entertainers, along with eligible support personnel

Q-1 international cultural-exchange participants

R-1 religious workers

TN-1 and TN-2 professionals from Canada and Mexico

The six Form I-140 categories include EB-1 classifications for individuals with extraordinary ability and outstanding professors or researchers.

EB-2 classifications for certain advanced-degree professionals or people of exceptional ability who are not seeking a National Interest Waiver and EB-3 classifications for skilled workers, professionals and other workers.

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What it does not guarantee

USCIS says the fast-track service does not provide special access to annual numerical limits, including the H-1B cap. Where a cap applies, premium processing does not improve an applicant’s chance of selection or bypass the cap process.

The 15-business-day clock also pauses if USCIS issues a request for evidence or a notice of intent to deny. It restarts only after the agency receives the required response, meaning applicants should not treat the service as a guaranteed approval timeline.

Fee refund protection

If USCIS fails to take the required action within the applicable premium-processing period, it will refund the premium-processing fee. The agency says the refund does not affect the underlying petition, which will continue to be processed.

USCIS also notes that premium processing is generally unavailable for Form I-129 petitions requesting an initial grant or change of status for beneficiaries in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

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Why it matters

For employers and foreign professionals, the programme can reduce uncertainty around hiring, transfers and employment-based immigration timelines.

But immigration lawyers and applicants still need to ensure that the underlying petition is complete and well supported, because expedited review can just as quickly produce a request for evidence or a denial notice.

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USCIS last updated its premium-processing guidance on November 10, 2026, and directs petitioners to its current fee schedule for the applicable Form I-907 charge.