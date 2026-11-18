New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue reclaimed the top spot, with rents surging 35% over the past year to $2,700 per sq ft annually. London’s New Bond Street ranked second at $2,230, followed by Milan’s Via Montenapoleone at $2,160. Rents on both European streets remained flat over the year.

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Globally, prime retail rents rose an average 3% in local currency terms, moderating from 4.3% in 2025. Nearly 49% of the streets surveyed recorded rental increases, while 19% saw declines and 32% remained unchanged.

India emerged as the strongest-performing market in the Asia-Pacific region, where prime rents grew 3.1% in the 12 months to the third quarter of 2026, compared with 2.3% a year earlier. Several Indian high streets recorded double-digit rental growth.

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World's most-expensive retail streets

In the APAC ranking, Khan Market stood 25th, followed by Gurugram’s Galleria Market at 28th and Connaught Place in New Delhi at 29th. Mumbai’s Linking Road ranked 33rd but recorded the region’s highest rental growth, at 28% year-on-year.

Cushman & Wakefield said leasing activity across the world’s top 30 retail streets remained strong despite economic uncertainty. More than 815,000 sq ft was leased through 153 new leases and store openings. Over 80% of the activity involved retailers entering those streets for the first time, while international brands accounted for about 90% of the space leased.

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Fashion retailers remained the biggest source of demand, accounting for 50% of transactions and 57% of space taken. Health and beauty, personal goods, food and beverage, and experiential retail concepts are also broadening the tenant mix.

“India's retail market continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, supported by resilient consumption, sustained retailer expansion and increasing premiumisation,” said Milin Rohinesh, head of retail-India at Cushman & Wakefield. He said limited availability of quality space on established high streets was supporting rental appreciation.

The firm expects competition for prime retail space to remain strong, with retailers increasingly combining physical stores with digital capabilities such as artificial intelligence in customer engagement, inventory management and store operations.

