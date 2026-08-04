Big rule change proposed: 18-year-olds could become company bosses in India. Here's why it matters

“During the deliberations, a general consensus within the committee arose as to lowering of the minimum age from 21 to 18 years. The ministry (of corporate affairs) has informed that similar suggestions were received from HLC-Niti Aayog in order to encourage and increase the representation of young people on boards,” the panel chaired by Sudheer Gupta said in the report tabled in Parliament. The committee also recommended dropping some of the proposals that are part of the bill such as doing away with one of the proposals related to NFRA and instead providing a penalty.

The panel backed creating special NCLT benches for specific cases. “Dedicated benches focused solely on insolvency matters would guarantee strict adherence to statutory resolution timelines, which would significantly help to avoid value erosion of distressed assets in IBC cases. Simultaneously, this would insulate regular benches from unplanned procedural urgencies, thereby enabling them to devote focused attention to routine corporate reorganisations, mergers, and conversions in a predictable and time-bound manner,” it said.

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Will foreign nationals be included?

In its over 1,100-page report, the panel proposed insertion of a new chapter to enable “seamless re-domiciliation of foreign companies to IFSC, without requiring winding-up in their home jurisdiction”. It said a significant number of Indian promoters with offshore operations want to return to Indian shores.

“In order to facilitate the reverse-flipping and shifting of foreign subsidiaries of Indian companies back to India, the committee feels that an enabling legal framework including provisions relating to taxation, capital gains, stamp duty, transfer and vesting of assets and liabilities, filing and compliance requirements, continuation of rights and obligations, and other consequential or incidental matters arising from such re-domiciliation, is essential for seamless migration,” the report said.

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Impact on company leadership

If implemented, the move may widen the pool of eligible candidates for senior management roles, especially in family-owned businesses and promoter-led companies where younger successors are often being prepared early for leadership. This recommendation could open the door to a new generation of corporate leaders. However, the committee’s suggestion still needs to go through the legislative process before any rule change takes effect.

Debate likely over readiness

The proposal is also likely to trigger debate over whether legal adulthood at 18 is sufficient for such high-responsibility roles. Supporters may see the change as a modernization of outdated rules, while critics could argue that experience, maturity and governance standards matter just as much as age in top boardroom appointments.

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