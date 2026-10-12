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KP Green Engineering shares jump 7% on Rs 272-crore order win

KP Green Engineering shares jump 7% on Rs 272-crore order win

KPGEL284.70(5.72%)

KP Green Engineering said the orders reflect its presence across renewable energy, power transmission, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 12:59 PM IST
KP Green Engineering shares jump 7% on Rs 272-crore order win KP Green Engineering shares touched a high of Rs 287.70, up 6.83% from the previous close of Rs 269.30, after opening at Rs 270.

KP Green Engineering Ltd shares rose 7% on Monday after the company announced that it had secured fresh orders worth Rs 272.32 crore, including taxes, from various clients across multiple business segments. The orders span solar projects, pre-engineered buildings, transmission towers, poles and highmasts, isolators, and rooftop solar and cable tray solutions.

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The company said the orders reflect its presence across renewable energy, power transmission, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The projects are expected to support capacity utilisation and contribute to revenue growth in the coming periods.

KP Green Engineering shares touched a high of Rs 287.70 today, up 6.83% from the previous close of Rs 269.30, after opening at Rs 270.

Solar projects, pre-engineered buildings account for major share

Solar projects account for the largest share of the orders at Rs 115.88 crore, followed by pre-engineered buildings (PEB) at Rs 99.14 crore. Orders for transmission towers amount to Rs 31.79 crore.

The remaining orders include Rs 10.25 crore for poles and highmasts, Rs 8.16 crore for isolators, and Rs 7.10 crore for rooftop solar, cable trays and crash barriers.

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The solar projects order covers fixed-tilt module mounting structures, tracker-type module mounting structures and structural parts. The PEB orders are for PEB structures, while the transmission-related orders include 220 kV to 400 kV tower materials, 33 kV and 66 kV substation equipment structures, hardware, cable trays, GI strip material and GI structures for isolators.

Orders span power transmission and infrastructure

The orders for poles and highmasts, isolators, rooftop solar and cable tray solutions further expand the range of products covered under the contracts. The rooftop solar and cable tray segment also includes ladder cable trays, cable trays, crash barriers for railway tracker fencing and other products.

KP Green Engineering said the order wins reinforce its diversified product portfolio and continued engagement across renewable energy, power transmission, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company disclosed the order details in an exchange filing dated October 12, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 12:59 PM IST
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