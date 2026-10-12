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L&T Technology Services launches AI lab with NVIDIA for digital manufacturing, stock gains

L&T Technology Services launches AI lab with NVIDIA for digital manufacturing, stock gains

LTTS3,309.00(1.19%)

The Engineering Intelligence Lab is built around several capability areas, including manufacturing intelligence, AI-native factories and operations AI and autonomy.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 4:59 PM IST
L&T Technology Services launches AI lab with NVIDIA for digital manufacturing, stock gains L&T Technology Services Ltd shares closed at Rs 3,301.60 on the BSE on Monday, up Rs 37.70, or 1.16%, from the previous close of Rs 3,263.90.

L&T Technology Services Ltd shares gained on Monday after the company announced the launch of an Engineering Intelligence (EI) Lab for digital manufacturing in Bengaluru, featuring NVIDIA's accelerated computing technologies. The lab will showcase applications of industrial artificial intelligence (AI), digital twins, robotics and autonomous manufacturing systems.

The lab, inaugurated on October 12, is designed to help customers and partners explore how AI-native manufacturing, digital twins and autonomous systems can work together across industrial lifecycles. According to the company, the facility will demonstrate applications spanning manufacturing, supply chain management, energy and emissions, and asset reliability.

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L&T Technology Services Ltd shares closed at Rs 3,301.60 on the BSE on Monday, up Rs 37.70, or 1.16%, from the previous close of Rs 3,263.90. The stock opened at Rs 3,270.05 and touched a session high of Rs 3,326.05.

L&T Technology Services: What the AI lab will showcase

The EI Lab is built around several capability areas, including manufacturing intelligence, AI-native factories and operations AI and autonomy. Its manufacturing intelligence offering includes an AI-powered command centre for decision-making, a manufacturing data fabric supported by a knowledge graph, and a supply chain control tower with AI-powered production planning and multi-plant benchmarking.

The AI-native factory environment brings together intelligent machines, industrial robots, collaborative robots, drones, autonomous systems and digital twins. The facility uses NVIDIA technologies, including Omniverse, Isaac Sim, PhysX, Cosmos and NeMo, alongside OpenUSD-based digital twin workflows for simulation, visualisation and industrial AI applications.

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The lab will also demonstrate an operations AI and autonomy layer designed to verify actions generated by AI agent swarms before they reach machines. The company said this approach is intended to support governed execution and safer autonomous decision-making across factory design, production, quality control, maintenance and sustainability.

What L&T Technology Services and NVIDIA said

"AI is transforming how manufacturers design, simulate and operate the factories of the future," said Vishal Dhupar, managing director for South Asia at NVIDIA. "The EI Lab, combining NVIDIA technologies spanning hardware, software and world models and LTTS' deep engineering expertise, gives manufacturers a practical environment to explore and validate AI-driven, simulation-first approaches to industrial transformation."

Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director of L&T Technology Services, said the lab would make Engineering Intelligence tangible in a manufacturing environment, allowing customers to experience how engineering, AI and physical systems can address real-world challenges.

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"Our collaboration with NVIDIA adds advanced simulation and accelerated computing capabilities to this environment, while our engineering & manufacturing expertise helps translate these technologies into practical manufacturing solutions for our global customers," Chadha said.

About L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Ltd and provides engineering research and development consulting services across sectors including mobility, sustainability and technology.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 4:59 PM IST
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