L&T Technology Services launches AI lab with NVIDIA for digital manufacturing, stock gains

L&T Technology Services Ltd shares closed at Rs 3,301.60 on the BSE on Monday, up Rs 37.70, or 1.16%, from the previous close of Rs 3,263.90. The stock opened at Rs 3,270.05 and touched a session high of Rs 3,326.05.

L&T Technology Services: What the AI lab will showcase

The EI Lab is built around several capability areas, including manufacturing intelligence, AI-native factories and operations AI and autonomy. Its manufacturing intelligence offering includes an AI-powered command centre for decision-making, a manufacturing data fabric supported by a knowledge graph, and a supply chain control tower with AI-powered production planning and multi-plant benchmarking.

The AI-native factory environment brings together intelligent machines, industrial robots, collaborative robots, drones, autonomous systems and digital twins. The facility uses NVIDIA technologies, including Omniverse, Isaac Sim, PhysX, Cosmos and NeMo, alongside OpenUSD-based digital twin workflows for simulation, visualisation and industrial AI applications.

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The lab will also demonstrate an operations AI and autonomy layer designed to verify actions generated by AI agent swarms before they reach machines. The company said this approach is intended to support governed execution and safer autonomous decision-making across factory design, production, quality control, maintenance and sustainability.

What L&T Technology Services and NVIDIA said

"AI is transforming how manufacturers design, simulate and operate the factories of the future," said Vishal Dhupar, managing director for South Asia at NVIDIA. "The EI Lab, combining NVIDIA technologies spanning hardware, software and world models and LTTS' deep engineering expertise, gives manufacturers a practical environment to explore and validate AI-driven, simulation-first approaches to industrial transformation."

Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director of L&T Technology Services, said the lab would make Engineering Intelligence tangible in a manufacturing environment, allowing customers to experience how engineering, AI and physical systems can address real-world challenges.

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"Our collaboration with NVIDIA adds advanced simulation and accelerated computing capabilities to this environment, while our engineering & manufacturing expertise helps translate these technologies into practical manufacturing solutions for our global customers," Chadha said.

About L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Ltd and provides engineering research and development consulting services across sectors including mobility, sustainability and technology.