UltraTech shares fall as 0.8% equity changed hands in block deal; Pilani likely seller

UltraTech Cement Ltd fell over 2 per cent in Thursday's trade after 0.8 per cent of its equity changed hands in a block, Bloomberg reported. As per the term sheet seen by Business Today earlier, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd, a promoter group entity, was looking to sell 17 lakh UltraTech shares, accounting for 0.57 per cent of the total shares outstanding at a floor price of Rs 11,481, which was at 3 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price. Jefferies India was the sole bookrunner and the deal size was pegged at Rs 1,908.50 crore or $200 million.
At 9.22 am, UltraTech Cement shares were trading 2.14 per cent lower at Rs 11,636 apiece.