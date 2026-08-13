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UltraTech shares fall as 0.8% equity changed hands in block deal; Pilani likely seller

UltraTech shares fall as 0.8% equity changed hands in block deal; Pilani likely seller

ULTRACEMCO11,891.00(0.94%)

UltraTech Cement has continued to generate strong operating cash flows, supported by aggressive capacity expansion, higher capacity utilization, and timely integration of large acquisitions, MOFSL said.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 9:27 AM IST
UltraTech shares fall as 0.8% equity changed hands in block deal; Pilani likely sellerUltraTech Cement shares: Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd, a promoter group entity, was looking to sell 17 lakh UltraTech shares, accounting for 0.57 per cent of the total shares outstanding.

UltraTech Cement Ltd fell over 2 per cent in Thursday's trade after 0.8 per cent of its equity changed hands in a block, Bloomberg reported. As per the term sheet seen by Business Today earlier, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd, a promoter group entity, was looking to sell 17 lakh UltraTech shares, accounting for 0.57 per cent of the total shares outstanding at a floor price of Rs 11,481, which was at 3 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price. Jefferies India was the sole bookrunner and the deal size was pegged at Rs 1,908.50 crore or $200 million.

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At 9.22 am, UltraTech Cement shares were trading 2.14 per cent lower at Rs 11,636 apiece.

Pilani Investment held 1.5 per cent stake in UltraTech Cement as of June 30, data showed.  MOFSL in a fresh note said UltraTech Cement has continued to generate strong operating cash flows, supported by aggressive capacity expansion, higher capacity utilization, and timely integration of large acquisitions.

In FY26, Ultratech's operating cash flow surged 43 per cent YoY to Rs 15,300 crore, outpacing Ebitda growth of 36 per cent to Rs 17,000 crore. OCF/Ebitda conversion ratio stood at 90 per cent in FY26. MOFSL said company has also maintained a higher cash flow conversion ratio in the range of 80-100 per cent over FY21-26, supported by disciplined working capital management.

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It expects UltraTech Cement to continue generating strong free cash flow, with cumulative OCF estimated at Rs 33,100 crore over FY27-28, rising from Rs 26,000 crore over FY25-26. MOFSL estimated cumulative capex of Rs 20,000 crore over FY27-28, compared with Rs 18,500 crore over FY25-26.

"Net debt is expected to peak at Rs 18,500 crore in FY27, and should decline from FY28 onward, while net debt-to-Ebitda ratio is expected to remain less than 1 time through FY27-28," MOFS said while suggesting a 'Buy' and a target of Rs 13,800 on the stock.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 9:24 AM IST
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