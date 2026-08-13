UltraTech shares fall as 0.8% equity changed hands in block deal; Pilani likely seller

Pilani Investment held 1.5 per cent stake in UltraTech Cement as of June 30, data showed. MOFSL in a fresh note said UltraTech Cement has continued to generate strong operating cash flows, supported by aggressive capacity expansion, higher capacity utilization, and timely integration of large acquisitions.

In FY26, Ultratech's operating cash flow surged 43 per cent YoY to Rs 15,300 crore, outpacing Ebitda growth of 36 per cent to Rs 17,000 crore. OCF/Ebitda conversion ratio stood at 90 per cent in FY26. MOFSL said company has also maintained a higher cash flow conversion ratio in the range of 80-100 per cent over FY21-26, supported by disciplined working capital management.

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It expects UltraTech Cement to continue generating strong free cash flow, with cumulative OCF estimated at Rs 33,100 crore over FY27-28, rising from Rs 26,000 crore over FY25-26. MOFSL estimated cumulative capex of Rs 20,000 crore over FY27-28, compared with Rs 18,500 crore over FY25-26.

"Net debt is expected to peak at Rs 18,500 crore in FY27, and should decline from FY28 onward, while net debt-to-Ebitda ratio is expected to remain less than 1 time through FY27-28," MOFS said while suggesting a 'Buy' and a target of Rs 13,800 on the stock.