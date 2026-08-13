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Polycab India: Morgan Stanley raises price target past Rs 10,000 mark; here's why 

Polycab India: Morgan Stanley raises price target past Rs 10,000 mark; here's why 

Polycab India: Morgan Stanley forecasted a 20% earnings CAGR over FY26-29 for the FMEG market leader. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 9:25 AM IST
Polycab India: Morgan Stanley raises price target past Rs 10,000 mark; here's why Polycab India: The cables and wires industry stock, which has risen 21% in 2026 is set to hit a price target of Rs 10,545 in a year.

Shares of market leader Polycab India Ltd have received a price target upgrade from global brokerage Morgan Stanley. The cables and wires industry stock, which has risen 21% in 2026 is set to hit a price target of Rs 10,545 in a year, a 21% hike in price target from the earlier Rs 8707. The fresh target amounts to a 13.5% upside against the last close of Rs 9,289.

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While maintaining an overweight call, the brokerage said on the consumer-facing side, the FMEG  business has started to deliver- while adding that it will need monitoring, a caveat worth noting for a segment that has been inconsistent in the past.

Morgan Stanley forecasted a 20% earnings CAGR over FY26-29 for the FMEG market leader.

The firm logged a decent earnings growth and expects domestic cables and wires volumes to improve over FY27-28. The brokerage's view of the competitive position is unambiguous. It said Polycab has the strongest C&W franchise in India, with an improving trend expected in both domestic volumes and exports.

In Q1, Polycab India reported a robust performance supported by strong demand across its core business segments. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, rose 39% year-on-year to Rs 8,209.73 crore, compared with Rs 5,905.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. On a sequential basis, however, revenue declined 7.39% from the March quarter.

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Total income rose 38.90% year-on-year to Rs 8,314.65 crore from Rs 5,985.92 crore a year earlier. Compared with the previous quarter, total income declined 6.84%. Other income during the quarter stood at Rs 104.92 crore.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) climbed 32.85% year-on-year to Rs 796.65 crore against Rs 599.70 crore in Q1 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, PAT increased 1.41%.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) also improved, rising to Rs 51.94 from Rs 39.21 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting the company's strong earnings growth during the period.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 9:24 AM IST
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