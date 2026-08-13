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Rs 1,250 crore block deals: Thyrocare sees 8.3% equity change hands, Urban Company 2%; key details

Rs 1,250 crore block deals: Thyrocare sees 8.3% equity change hands, Urban Company 2%; key details

THYROCARE624.35(2.89%)

As per data available with NSE, 1,31,68,657 Thyrocare shares changed hands at Rs 624 apiece, amounting to Rs 821.72 crore. The deal was seen at 2.95 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 642.95.  

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 9:19 AM IST
Rs 1,250 crore block deals: Thyrocare sees 8.3% equity change hands, Urban Company 2%; key detailsUrban Company, on the other hand, saw 3,15,00,022 shares changing hands at Rs 136 apiece. The shares traded at 2.19 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 139.05.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd saw 8.27 per cent of its equity change hands, while Urban Company witnessed 2 per cent of its shares change hands in block deals worth a combined Rs 1,250 crore on Thursday. As per data available with the NSE, 1,31,68,657 Thyrocare shares changed hands at Rs 624 apiece in 15 block deals, amounting to Rs 821.72 crore. The deals were executed at a 2.95 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 642.95.

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Urban Company, on the other hand, saw 3,15,00,022 shares change hands at Rs 136 apiece, amounting to Rs 428.40 crore. The shares traded at a 2.19 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 139.05. The details of buyers and sellers of the deals are unavailable at present.

Meanwhile, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd, a promoter group entity, was looking to sell 17 lakh shares of UltraTech Cement, accounting for 0.57 per cent of the total shares outstanding, at a floor price of Rs 11,481 apiece. The floor price was at a 3 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price.

No such trade took place, as per NSE, at the time of writing this note.

Jefferies India was the sole bookrunner and the UltraTech deal size was pegged at Rs 1,908.50 crore or $200 million. Pilani Investment held 1.5 per cent stake in UltraTech Cement as of June 30, data showed.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 9:17 AM IST
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