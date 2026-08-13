Rs 1,250 crore block deals: Thyrocare sees 8.3% equity change hands, Urban Company 2%; key details

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd saw 8.27 per cent of its equity change hands, while Urban Company witnessed 2 per cent of its shares change hands in block deals worth a combined Rs 1,250 crore on Thursday. As per data available with the NSE, 1,31,68,657 Thyrocare shares changed hands at Rs 624 apiece in 15 block deals, amounting to Rs 821.72 crore. The deals were executed at a 2.95 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 642.95.

Advertisement

Urban Company, on the other hand, saw 3,15,00,022 shares change hands at Rs 136 apiece, amounting to Rs 428.40 crore. The shares traded at a 2.19 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 139.05. The details of buyers and sellers of the deals are unavailable at present.