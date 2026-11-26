Despite today's rally, Avalon Technologies shares trade lower than all the short term and long term simple moving averages.

Avalon Technologies stock is down 33% from its 52-week high of Rs 2,620 reached on September 18, 2026.

A total of 0.31 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.43 crore on BSE.

HSBC said Avalon Technologies is a leading EMS player with a diversified product portfolio, customer base and manufacturing footprint. The brokerage believes the company’s presence across multiple segments and manufacturing locations positions it well to capitalise on emerging growth opportunities.

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The Avalon Technologies stock has gained 100% this year and risen 268% in three years.

The brokerage identified semiconductor equipment as one of the key growth drivers for Avalon Technologies, noting that several opportunities in this segment remain at an early stage and could witness substantial expansion.

According to the brokerage, these emerging business segments could support the company’s growth trajectory over the coming years.

The stock has gained around 90% year-to-date in 2026, significantly outperforming the Nifty, which has declined approximately 3% over the same period.

The brokerage noted that consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY28 and FY29 have been revised upwards by around 30% and 45%, respectively.

HSBC believes the stock’s current valuation does not fully capture the company’s growth potential, leaving scope for further valuation re-rating.