Stress test

Antique Stock Broking conducted a scenario analysis for gold financiers to assess the impact of further gold price corrections on auctions and recovery rates. While auction activity is expected to increase from current levels, Antique sought to assess the extent of gold price correction beyond which companies could begin incurring losses on collateral recoveries.

"Gold prices have corrected 30 per cent from their January 2026 peak, and our analysis suggests that loans disbursed in 1QFY27 have nearly breached the regulatory LTV limit at current prices. A further 21 per cent correction in gold prices across the loan tenure could result in recovery losses on slippages from the 1QFY27 disbursement vintage," Antique said.

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This, the brokerage said, is a very steep decline and, this risk is limited to loans with tenures exceeding six months. "Meanwhile, a change in borrower behaviour arising from a shift from bullet repayments towards monthly EMIs is contributing to higher Stage 2/3 assets in Q2FY27. We view this as a near-term headwind for gold financiers, but expect it to be temporary, with asset quality normalising over the next couple of quarters as gold prices stabilise," Antique said.

What history suggests

During August 2020-February 2021 period, when gold prices corrected 15 per cent, the recovery rate for FY21 was 84 per cent for Muthoot, 95 per cent for Manappuram, and 99 per cent for IIFL Finance. Antique said no major credit cost spike was observed in any of the gold financiers then, even though LTV at the time was assessed on a “principal-only” basis.

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"The long-term average of recovery losses for Muthoot is below 100 per cent, which is mainly due to its longer tenure of loans while Manappuram has an average tenure of 4 months on its gold loans, hence do not expect material recovery losses," Antique said.