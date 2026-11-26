What brokerages say

Several brokerages have initiated coverage on NSE, highlighting its market leadership, scale and growth opportunities.

HSBC recently initiated coverage with a 'Hold' rating and a target price of Rs 2,300, noting that the exchange's strong franchise and market dominance are largely reflected in its current valuation.

ICICI Securities recommended a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,650. The brokerage assigned NSE a higher valuation multiple than other Indian capital market companies, citing its market leadership, scale-driven efficiency, innovation and emerging growth opportunities.

"The advantage of leadership (liquidity begets liquidity), scale (operating leverage, technological capability), infrastructure (technology and employee talent) and new emerging areas (commodities and Gift City operations) makes NSE an umbrella offering for entire capital markets," ICICI Securities said.

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Anand Rathi also initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,381.

Nuvama Institutional Equities initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating. The brokerage values NSE at 40 times its September 2028 estimated earnings per share (EPS), arriving at a 12-month target price of Rs 2,220.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a one-year target price of Rs 2,300.