Amid the renewed volatility in the Indian stock markets, Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Analyst at YES Securities has shared his views on select Indian stocks like Dabur, Avenue Supermarts Ltd and DLF. He has suggest to buy the first two, while the latter one is seen cautious. Here's what is has to say on these stocks and check key levels for them:

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Dabur India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 460 | Stop Loss: Rs 400

After an extended phase of subdued action, FMCG counters saw a strong pickup in momentum yesterday. Reflecting this broader sector strength, Dabur India Ltd has given breakout from its inverted head and shoulder pattern. Currently, Dabur seems to be regaining upward traction. It has built a minor base around a cluster of important daily moving averages and has now pushed higher with signs of improving volumes. With sector sentiment turning favourable and price structure stabilizing, we anticipate continued strength in Dabur in the near term. Long positions may be considered in the Rs 414–420 band, keeping a stop loss at Rs 400 and looking for a move toward Rs 460.