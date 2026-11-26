The briefing, attended by officials from the CIA, FBI, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency, came a day after Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO following a pressure campaign involving US President Donald Trump. Trump had assured the company that Huang posed no national-security threat.

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Briefers said China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) had approached Alice Huang to provide information, as required under Chinese law, and that she remained in contact with the agency during the affair, it said. However, US officials had no indication that she disclosed intelligence of significance to the MSS.

The briefing also covered Kang Wei, described as Alice Huang’s husband. Officials said he was an MSS asset and was frequently in contact with the Chinese intelligence service, as per the report.

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Some US officials argued that passing any information to China would make Alice Huang a spy, regardless of the circumstances. Others considered her links to Chinese intelligence more circumstantial, noting that Chinese business leaders can be compelled to maintain contact with the country’s security apparatus.

The US intelligence agencies are continuing to investigate whether the relationship had any influence on the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips into China in violation of export controls. Alice Huang was a senior executive at Megaspeed International, an Nvidia partner accused of involvement in the diversion of chips. She is also being investigated in two Justice Department probes involving Megaspeed and Super Micro.

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National security adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a classified memo on the relationship in the spring. Trump was briefed on the concerns at least twice.

Nvidia’s board is continuing its own investigation, following a recommendation from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

The briefing comes ahead of Jensen Huang’s appearances on Capitol Hill next week. He is scheduled to be interviewed privately by three House committees, including the Intelligence Committee, on Tuesday, before appearing at a public Senate Banking Committee hearing on December 3. Nvidia’s general counsel is also due to brief House lawmakers.

