The 2026 recipients are Lord David Evans, His Excellency Iván Romero-Martínez, Sarvin Hassani, Soledad Delgado, Sunita Tony, Simrun Kaur Chopra, Sabah Bashir, Jayaben Sajnani, Dr Shrini Marahel and Akshika Poddar.

The Medal of Honour recognises individuals whose leadership, service and commitment create lasting positive change. This year's honours were awarded under the summit theme "Where Women Shape What's Next", celebrating those who open doors for women and strengthen communities across borders.

The ceremony took place before women leaders from 20 countries. Lord David Evans and His Excellency Iván Romero-Martínez, Ambassador of Honduras, attended as Guests of Honour and were themselves among this year's recipients.

Each of tonight's honourees has shown that leadership is measured by the lives it changes. Their work proves that when women lead and when allies stand beside them, the whole world moves forward. We are proud to recognise them in the heart of the UK Parliament." – Mr Vikash Sorout, Chairman, World Leaders Forum and World Women Forum

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The World Leaders Forum and the World Women Forum congratulate all recipients and thank them for their contribution to a fairer and more inclusive future.

About the World Leaders Summit Medal of Honour

The World Leaders Summit Medal of Honour is awarded by the World Leaders Forum to individuals whose leadership and service make a meaningful difference to their communities and to the world.

About the World Leaders Forum

The World Leaders Forum is a neutral, high-level global platform that unites influential leaders and emerging changemakers to address pressing global challenges through collaboration, innovation and sustainable action. It convenes heads of state, policymakers, executives, innovators, academics, institutions and youth leaders around practical solutions.

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About the World Women Forum

The World Women Forum exists because the future cannot be built without women leading it. It serves as a global platform where women from every background can connect, learn, lead and contribute, creating access to leadership development, education, investment, partnerships and international recognition.