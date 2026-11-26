Gold, Silver Prices Today

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 1,22,580 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,443 or 1.19% from the previous close.

Silver futures advanced 3.11% to Rs 1,46,950 per kg, gaining approximately Rs 4,430.

The recovery was also visible across base metals. MCX copper was trading at Rs 1,139 per kg, up 0.73%, while zinc gained 0.97% to Rs 360. Crude oil futures were trading at Rs 7,830 per barrel, up 0.92%.

Gold, Silver Prices In International Markets

Advertisement

In international markets, COMEX gold futures were trading at $3,575 per ounce, gaining $39or 1.12%.



COMEX silver futures jumped 3.54% to $41.478 per ounce, marking a gain of $1.419.

The rebound follows a sharp correction in precious metals, with investors assessing the outlook for US interest rates, inflation and the dollar. Persistent inflation concerns and expectations of further monetary tightening have continued to weigh on bullion, while volatility in technology stocks has added to uncertainty across financial markets.

Anuj Gupta Sees Short-Covering Opportunity In Gold, Silver

Independent Research Analyst Anuj Gupta believes the recent correction has pushed gold and silver into oversold territory, creating room for a technical recovery through short covering.

According to Gupta, despite the possibility of an intraday bounce, the broader trend in precious metals remains weak. He also expects some recovery in base metals, including copper, zinc and aluminium, at lower levels.

Advertisement

Gold, Silver, Crude Oil: Key Levels To Watch

According to Anuj Gupta, international gold has immediate support at $3,560, followed by $3,540, while resistance is placed at $3,640. On the domestic front, MCX gold has support at Rs 1,20,000, with resistance at Rs 1,23,500.

For international silver, $38 is the crucial support level, while $42 is the resistance. On MCX, silver has support at Rs 1,42,000 and resistance at Rs 1,47,000.

In crude oil, Gupta sees support at Rs 7,400 and resistance at Rs 8,100 on MCX.

With precious metals attempting to recover from recent lows, investors will watch whether technical buying can sustain the rebound or whether inflation concerns and expectations of higher US interest rates continue to cap gains.