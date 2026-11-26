"We prefer BSE as it offers a robust growth outlook for both revenue and profit, driven by market share gains in equity options, improving resilience in the cash market, and the scaling up of non-transacting revenues," the brokerage stated.

Elara Capital also initiated a 'Buy' recommendation on BSE, setting a target price of Rs 4,635 based on a valuation multiple of 40 times. The brokerage expects core profit after tax (PAT) to grow at 29 per cent, with an expansion in the premium-to-notional (P/N) ratio emerging as a key growth driver, replacing market-share gains.

HDFC Securities has upgraded BSE to 'Buy' from 'Add' and raised its target price to Rs 4,450 from Rs 4,180.

The upgrade is driven by a recovery in trading volumes, supportive regulation (CAS 2.0), continued albeit slower gains in the options market, a lower SGF requirement and BSE's ability to grow faster than the industry, HDFC Securities said.

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The brokerage highlighted the impact of Sebi's October 15 circular on the Closing Auction Session (CAS 2.0), which is set to take effect from December 7, 2026. The new framework addresses the settlement issue by reverting expiring index and stock derivatives to settlement based on the 30-minute volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of continuous trading between 3 pm and 3:30 pm. Expiring index contracts will stop trading at 3:30 pm, while the auction session will move to 3:30 pm-3:40 pm.

Under the revised framework, the auction will determine only the cash-market closing price. This means BSE's relatively thin auction book, accounting for around 0.1 per cent of cash average daily traded value (ADTV), will no longer influence Sensex derivatives settlement, HDFC Securities said.

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The brokerage also noted that October's ADTV rebound had taken place while CAS 1.0 was still in force and was supported by higher volatility and five Sensex expiries.