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Multibagger returns: Copper stock in focus today as metal prices hit six-month high

Multibagger returns: Copper stock in focus today as metal prices hit six-month high

The multibagger stock has gained 138% in a year and zoomed 302% in three years.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 8:55 AM IST
Multibagger returns: Copper stock in focus today as metal prices hit six-month high On Monday too, Hindustan Copper stock rose 8.25% to Rs 572.50. The stock has gained 138% in a year and zoomed 302% in three years.

Hindustan Copper shares are in focus today after copper prices hit over six-month high Copper prices climbed as tightening supply conditions on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added to concerns over availability. LME warehouse inventories have dropped to their lowest level since February, according to a Reuters report, supporting the recent upward move in the metal.

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Benchmark copper gained 1.1% to $14,310 per metric ton in official LME trading after earlier touching $13,396. The metal, a key raw material for the power, construction and industrial sectors, remains close to its record high of $14,527.50 per ton reached in January.

On Monday too, Hindustan Copper stock rose 8.25% to Rs 572.50. The stock has gained 138% in a year and zoomed 302% in three years.

Shares of state-owned copper producer Hindustan Copper have also received a boost from strong Q1 earnings. Net profit rose 162% to Rs 352 crore in comparison with Rs 134 crore in the same period a year earlier. However, profit fell 20% from Rs 444.27 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

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Revenue rose 81% to Rs 937 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 516 crore a year ago. Revenue climbed due to a rise in copper prices.


Copper prices have witnessed a sharp rally over the past 12 months, gaining nearly 50% as supply constraints and robust demand have tightened the global market.

LME copper prices have climbed from around $9,600 per tonne a year ago to above $14,000 per tonne, reflecting a substantial year-on-year increase. The metal has also approached record levels during 2026 as concerns over mine supply and declining exchange inventories have intensified.

Copper’s importance across power transmission, construction, electric vehicles, renewable energy and data-centre infrastructure has further supported demand. At the same time, disruptions to mining and smelting operations have raised concerns about whether global supply can keep pace with consumption.

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Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. Established in 1967, it is the only vertically integrated copper producer in India, involved in every stage of the value chain from mining and beneficiation to smelting, refining, and casting of refined copper into downstream products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 8:55 AM IST
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