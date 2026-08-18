Multibagger returns: Copper stock in focus today as metal prices hit six-month high

On Monday too, Hindustan Copper stock rose 8.25% to Rs 572.50. The stock has gained 138% in a year and zoomed 302% in three years.

Shares of state-owned copper producer Hindustan Copper have also received a boost from strong Q1 earnings. Net profit rose 162% to Rs 352 crore in comparison with Rs 134 crore in the same period a year earlier. However, profit fell 20% from Rs 444.27 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.

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Revenue rose 81% to Rs 937 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 516 crore a year ago. Revenue climbed due to a rise in copper prices.



Copper prices have witnessed a sharp rally over the past 12 months, gaining nearly 50% as supply constraints and robust demand have tightened the global market.

LME copper prices have climbed from around $9,600 per tonne a year ago to above $14,000 per tonne, reflecting a substantial year-on-year increase. The metal has also approached record levels during 2026 as concerns over mine supply and declining exchange inventories have intensified.

Copper’s importance across power transmission, construction, electric vehicles, renewable energy and data-centre infrastructure has further supported demand. At the same time, disruptions to mining and smelting operations have raised concerns about whether global supply can keep pace with consumption.

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Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. Established in 1967, it is the only vertically integrated copper producer in India, involved in every stage of the value chain from mining and beneficiation to smelting, refining, and casting of refined copper into downstream products.