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NCC, KEC International shares surge up to 6% on fresh order wins 

NCC, KEC International shares surge up to 6% on fresh order wins 

While KEC International shares rose 5% to Rs 366.50 today against the previous close of 349.85, NCC shares gained 6.46% to Rs 127.70 on October 9.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 11:36 AM IST
NCC, KEC International shares surge up to 6% on fresh order wins KEC International said it secured new orders of Rs 1,030 crore across various businesses.

Shares of NCC Ltd and KEC International Ltd rose up to 6% in early deals today after the infrastructure firms won fresh orders.   NCC shares rose 6.46% to Rs 127.70 on October 9 against the previous close of Rs 119.95. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 7731 crore.

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On similar lines, KEC shares rose 5% to Rs 366.50 today against the previous close of 349.85. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9438 crore.

NCC said the company received a Letter of Acceptance dated 08th October 2026 from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, for Construction of Radial Road - 2 from Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Budwel to Nacharam on NH-167N (Package-1 - Budwel to Shabad), Telangana State. The value of the contract is worth Rs 1286 crore.

KEC International said it secured new orders of Rs 1,030 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
  The business has secured orders for T&D projects:
• 400 kV Transmission line in Bhutan
• Additional order for a 380 kV Transmission line in Saudi Arabia
• Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

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Renewables:
The business has secured an order for a 300+ MW Wind project from a renowned private developer in
Southern India.

Cables & Conductors:
The business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.

About NCC, KEC 

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 11:36 AM IST
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