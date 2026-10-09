NCC, KEC International shares surge up to 6% on fresh order wins 

NCC said the company received a Letter of Acceptance dated 08th October 2026 from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited, for Construction of Radial Road - 2 from Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Budwel to Nacharam on NH-167N (Package-1 - Budwel to Shabad), Telangana State. The value of the contract is worth Rs 1286 crore.

KEC International said it secured new orders of Rs 1,030 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured orders for T&D projects:

• 400 kV Transmission line in Bhutan

• Additional order for a 380 kV Transmission line in Saudi Arabia

• Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

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Renewables:

The business has secured an order for a 300+ MW Wind project from a renowned private developer in

Southern India.

Cables & Conductors:

The business has secured various orders in India and the overseas market.

About NCC, KEC

NCC Limited is engaged in construction/project activities in the infrastructure sector. The company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation, and hydrothermal power projects, real estate development.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.