Nestle India Ltd shares were trading lower on Thursday after the firm reported its Q2 earnings. Nestle India stock fell 9% to Rs 1259 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 1384.15. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2.53 lakh crore. Profit after tax rose 36.3% to Rs 1,026.8 crore against Rs 753.2 crore profit in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total sales rose to Rs 6,782.2 crore in Q2 against Rs 5630.2 crore in the year ago period.
Total sales growth stood at 20.5% and domestic sales growth came at 20.4%