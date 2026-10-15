EBITDA margins came at 23.8% and Earnings per share came at Rs 5.32 in Q2 against Rs 3.90 in the year ago period.

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, said: I am pleased to share that the quarter saw a continuation of strong and broad-based growth across all product groups, with total sales reaching Rs 6,782.2 crore, with a growth of 20.5%, that was driven by robust, double-digit volume growth. We continued to focus on efficiencies across our operations while

significantly increasing investments behind our brands, with advertising and marketing spends up by 46%.

On the outlook of commodity prices, the firm said "Coffee and wheat are expected to remain range-bound, while sugar and edible oils have stabilized at elevated levels. Cocoa remains volatile due to weather-driven crop concerns in key origins. Milk prices have strengthened seasonally but should ease as flush supplies arrive."