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Nestle India Q2 earnings: Net profit at Rs 1,026 crore, stock plunges 9% 

Nestle India Q2 earnings: Net profit at Rs 1,026 crore, stock plunges 9% 

Nestle India stock fell 9% to Rs 1259 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 1384.15. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2.53 lakh crore

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 1:25 PM IST
Nestle India Q2 earnings: Net profit at Rs 1,026 crore, stock plunges 9% EBITDA margins came at 23.8% and Earnings per share came at Rs 5.32 in Q2 against Rs 3.90 in the year ago period. 

Nestle India Ltd shares were trading lower on Thursday after the firm reported its Q2 earnings. Nestle India stock fell 9% to Rs 1259 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 1384.15. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2.53 lakh crore. Profit after tax rose 36.3% to Rs 1,026.8 crore against Rs 753.2 crore profit in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total sales rose to Rs 6,782.2 crore in Q2 against Rs 5630.2 crore in the year ago period.

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Total sales growth stood at 20.5% and domestic sales growth came at 20.4%

EBITDA margins came at 23.8% and Earnings per share came at Rs 5.32 in Q2 against Rs 3.90 in the year ago period.

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, said: I am pleased to share that the quarter saw a continuation of strong and broad-based growth across all product groups, with total sales reaching Rs 6,782.2 crore, with a growth of 20.5%, that was driven by robust, double-digit volume growth. We continued to focus on efficiencies across our operations while
significantly increasing investments behind our brands, with advertising and marketing spends up by 46%.

On the outlook of commodity prices, the firm said "Coffee and wheat are expected to remain range-bound, while sugar and edible oils have stabilized at elevated levels. Cocoa remains volatile due to weather-driven crop concerns in key origins. Milk prices have strengthened seasonally but should ease as flush supplies arrive."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 1:25 PM IST
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