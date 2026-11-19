West Asia war, rising crude oil prices, FII outflows and a depreciating rupee roiled market sentiment in March 2026 leading to a crash of 11.31% in Nifty50. The index, which closed at 25,178 on February 28, 2026 declined to 22,331 on March 31, 2026. Investor wealth fell by Rs 51 lakh crore in March.

In the subsequent month, Nifty zoomed 7.46% or 1666 points to 23,997 with investors adding over Rs 50 lakh crore, the highest monthly addition to the market cap of BSE-listed firms.

September 2026 market crash

Investor wealth fell by Rs 18.37 lakh crore in September 2026 when market resumed its selloff after months of consolidation.

Nifty slipped 1,459 points or 6% to 22,620 on September 30, 2026 against the close of 24,080 on August 31, 2026. After a marginal gain of 432 points in October, Nifty staged 2,257 pts rally in November this year. Market cap of BSE listed firms surged by Rs 34 lakh crore till November 18 this year.

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On both occasions of big market moves this year, a crash and a subsequent recovery, Nifty held on to the sacrosanct 22,000 mark.

Despite the big moves on the positive side, the 50 stock Nifty is still down 2.91% to 25,386 in 2026.

Why Nifty held on to the 22,000 zone

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, (Technical & Derivative Analyst) said, "Nifty 50 has repeatedly found strong buying support in the 21,700–22,300 range over the past two years, establishing it as a crucial multi-year demand zone. The foundation was laid in June 2024, when aggressive institutional buying triggered a sharp reversal after the index fell towards 21,280. The same support zone came into play during the March–April 2025 correction, coinciding with the rising 100-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA). In 2026, Nifty successfully defended this range twice, during the weeks of March 30 and October 5, with the latter correction finding additional support from the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) and EMA. The subsequent recovery pushed Nifty above 25,400, helping it reclaim its 10-, 20-, 50- and 100-week EMAs. The 21,700–22,300 band therefore remains a crucial support zone, with buying interest continuing to emerge around these levels."