Rotten meat, unhygienic kitchen: 132 kg food items seized in food safety raids; popular Bengaluru pub shut down

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Rotten meat found at Skyye Lounge

At Skyye Lounge, officials reportedly found the kitchen being maintained in an unhygienic condition. Rotten chicken and beef were discovered on the premises, with fungus allegedly growing on the meat.

Officials also found milk and curd that had expired around 10 days earlier. A total of 51 kg of food articles, including 45 kg of rotten chicken and beef and 6 kg of vegetable cutlets, were declared unfit for consumption.

The seized food was discarded or destroyed in accordance with the prescribed procedure. Around 15 litres of used cooking oil was also disposed of, officials said.

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Food items seized from other eateries

Several other hotels and eateries also faced seizure and disposal of food products during the special drive.

At the Royal Chain Hotel, officials seized 50 kg of duck and 5 kg of fish, taking the total quantity of seized food to 55 kg. Five kilograms of green peas were seized from Madras Kitchen, while officials confiscated 5 kg of mushrooms from Tescon Hotel.

At Senchez Hotel, authorities seized 3 kg of fish. Another 7 kg of food items, including cake, potatoes and tacos, were discarded after being found unsuitable for consumption.

Overall, officials seized 132 kg of food items, including 70 kg of soy sauce, during the inspections. The teams also confiscated approximately 10 litres of beverages, including strawberry-flavoured drinks and other beverages nearing their expiry dates.

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READ MORE: Bengaluru hotel food safety raid: Expired milk, fungal food found at luxury hotels; At The Lalit Ashok, Shangri-La among hotels raided

Storage facilities inspected

Food storage and distribution centres operated by Coldman Logistics and Radhakrishna Foodland were also inspected. These facilities supply food products to several reputed hotels and caterers in Bengaluru.

According to the department, officials found around 70 kg of soy sauce and other sauces nearing their expiry dates at the facilities. Five meat samples and 13 other food samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis.

The department formed 30 teams comprising designated officers and food safety officers for the inspection drive. The teams examined storage conditions, food quality and safety measures at facilities supplying meat, fish and other products to hotels and caterers.

Officials said legal action would be initiated against food business operators found violating food safety and quality requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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