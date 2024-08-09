Ola Electric, Vodafone Idea, Filatex Fashions, Suzlon Energy, RVNL, YES Bank shares lead NSE volumes

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Filatex Fashions Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Zomato, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power) are among stocks that saw huge volumes on NSE in Friday's trade. Nexus Select Trust, Tata Motors Ltd, Zomato Ltd, ABB India and KFin Technologies were some of the counters leading the NSE turnover chart, data available on active NSE stocks suggested.

Nexus Select Trust plunged 4.29 per cent to Rs 137.97 on NSE, as 31,93,08,835 shares worth Rs 4,406 crore changed hands. There were reports that Blackstone was looking to sell 33 crore units in Nexus Select Trust via block deals for nearly Rs 4,500 crore.

Debutant Ola Electric climbed 6 per cent to Rs 80.65 over its issue price and witnessed 16,88,68,786 shares worth Rs 1,310 crore changing hands. Vodafone Idea advanced 2.84 per cent to Rs 16.31, as 7,93,80,105 shares worth Rs 12,87 crore changed hands. Suzlon Energy shares rose 2.65 per cent to Rs 74.85 as 3,38,17,740 shares changed hands.

Shares of Zomato rose 2.05 per cent to Rs 271.03, as 1,57,16,862 shares worth Rs 423 crore changed hands. As per Nuvama, Zomato could join Nifty, if the Sebi approves F&O inclusion for the stock before the rejig announcement by NSE indices in August.

Filatex Fashions shares rallied 20 per cent, as 1,72,82,108 shares changed hands on the penny stock. YES Bank saw volumes of 1,54,44,135 shares. This stock was up 0.92 per cent at Rs 24.14.

IFCI, Sakuma, SAIL, Infibeam Avenues and HFCL also saw heavy volumes. RVNL fell 2.76 per cent to Rs 523.60 as 77,94,430 shares worth Rs 407 crore changed hands. This stock has been falling as the railway PSU reported a 35 per cent YoY drop in net profit at Rs 223.92 crore in the June quarter against Rs 343.09 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue slipped 27 per cent to Rs 4,073.80 crore in Q1 against Rs 5,571 crore in the Q1 of previous fiscal.

ONGC, which saw 86,11,964 shares worth Rs 287 crore changing hands. This stock rose 3.05 per cent at Rs 332.55.

Tata Motors shares climbed 2.66 per cent to Rs 1,069.45 apiece, as 41,49,418 shares worth Rs 441 crore changed hands. The stock gained ahead of the start of bookings for Tata Curvv EV on August 12. "Overall, for the PV segment, we factor in FY25F and FY26F volumes of 6,20,000 (up 6 per cent YoY) and 6,51,000 (up 5 per cent YoY), respectively. We maintain our Buy rating on Tata Motors with target price of Rs 1,303, implying 27 per cent upside," Nomura India said.

On the turnover side, Ola Electric saw high turnover. It was followed by Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy, GTL Infra and JP Power. Zomato, YES Bank, IFCI, and SAIL were among some other stocks leading the turnover chart on NSE.