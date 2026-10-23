Ola shares: Goldman Sachs cuts rating to 'Sell', sees 28% downside; here's consensus target

With the latest downgrade, Ola Electric has seven 'Sell' calls, one 'Hold' and no 'Buy' calls. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target price stands at Rs 26.23, implying a potential downside of 17.9 per cent.

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Earlier this month, HSBC's Yogesh Aggarwal assigned a 'Reduce' rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 23.57 per share. Investec's Shubham Jain has a 'Hold' rating and a target price of Rs 34.37, while Ambit Capital's Sushrut Ghalsasi has a 'Sell' rating and a target price of Rs 28.48.

Goldman Sachs has cut its FY27-FY29 revenue estimates for Ola by up to 10 per cent, factoring in the challenging market-share environment for Ola Electric compared with other two-wheeler peers.

Goldman Sachs said Ola Electric would need to scale up its topline 3.6 times to 7.1 times over FY26 levels by FY28-FY30 to cover current capex and interest servicing requirements. This compares with a 55 per cent decline in topline in FY26 versus FY24.

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The brokerage also flagged potential operating challenges in the battery cell business following the recent departure of its business head.

"We could get more constructive if we were to see: 1) a revival in the E2W business from a shift to dealer led selling / servicing model potentially improving Ola's currently weak brand sentiment; 2)

positive operating Ebitda margin at consol level; and 3) acceleration in Cell business customer wins and profitability," Goldman Sachs said.