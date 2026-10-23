Ola shares: Goldman Sachs cuts rating to 'Sell', sees 28% downside; here's consensus target

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has downgraded Ola Electric Mobility Ltd to 'Sell' from 'Neutral' and cut its target price to Rs 23 per share from Rs 39.28 apiece, citing a challenging path to free cash flow amid high interest costs, capex needs and prolonged operating losses. The revised target price by analyst Chandramouli Muthiah implied a potential downside of 28 per cent from Thursday's closing price of Rs 31.94.
"Our more cautious view on the stock is based on (1) More challenging path to free cash flow given relatively high interest cost and capex needs of the cell and E2W business, during a more extended period of estimated operational losses at current market share levels; (2) the need to achieve 3.6 times to 7.1 times higher topline vs FY26 over FY28E to FY30E; (3) possible operating challenges in the battery cell business after the recent departure of the Battery business head," Goldman Sachs said.