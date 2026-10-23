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Ola shares: Goldman Sachs cuts rating to 'Sell', sees 28% downside; here's consensus target

Ola shares: Goldman Sachs cuts rating to 'Sell', sees 28% downside; here's consensus target

OLAELEC31.09(2.66%)

Ola Electric has seven 'Sell' calls, one 'Hold' and no 'Buy' calls. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target price stands at Rs 26.23, implying a potential downside of 17.9 per cent.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 9:13 AM IST
Ola shares: Goldman Sachs cuts rating to 'Sell', sees 28% downside; here's consensus targetGoldman Sachs had maintained its 'Neutral' rating on the stock since downgrading it from 'Buy' in February.

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has downgraded Ola Electric Mobility Ltd to 'Sell' from 'Neutral' and cut its target price to Rs 23 per share from Rs 39.28 apiece, citing a challenging path to free cash flow amid high interest costs, capex needs and prolonged operating losses. The revised target price by analyst Chandramouli Muthiah implied a potential downside of 28 per cent from Thursday's closing price of Rs 31.94.

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"Our more cautious view on the stock is based on (1) More challenging path to free cash flow given relatively high interest cost and capex needs of the cell and E2W business, during a more extended period of estimated operational losses at current market share levels; (2) the need to achieve 3.6 times to 7.1 times higher topline vs FY26 over FY28E to FY30E; (3) possible operating challenges in the battery cell business after the recent departure of the Battery business head," Goldman Sachs said.

With the latest downgrade, Ola Electric has seven 'Sell' calls, one 'Hold' and no 'Buy' calls. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target price stands at Rs 26.23, implying a potential downside of 17.9 per cent.

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Earlier this month, HSBC's Yogesh Aggarwal assigned a 'Reduce' rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 23.57 per share. Investec's Shubham Jain has a 'Hold' rating and a target price of Rs 34.37, while Ambit Capital's Sushrut Ghalsasi has a 'Sell' rating and a target price of Rs 28.48.

Goldman Sachs has cut its FY27-FY29 revenue estimates for Ola by up to 10 per cent, factoring in the challenging market-share environment for Ola Electric compared with other two-wheeler peers.

Goldman Sachs said Ola Electric would need to scale up its topline 3.6 times to 7.1 times over FY26 levels by FY28-FY30 to cover current capex and interest servicing requirements. This compares with a 55 per cent decline in topline in FY26 versus FY24.

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The brokerage also flagged potential operating challenges in the battery cell business following the recent departure of its business head.

"We could get more constructive if we were to see: 1) a revival in the E2W business from a shift to dealer led selling / servicing model potentially improving Ola's currently weak brand sentiment; 2)
positive operating Ebitda margin at consol level; and 3) acceleration in Cell business customer wins and profitability," Goldman Sachs said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 9:04 AM IST
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