Persistent Systems shares: Why this stock fell 6% after Q2 results; target prices

The company reported revenue of $487.6 million in Q2FY27, up 7.8% quarter-on-quarter and 20.8% YoY in constant-currency terms. However, EBIT margin declined to 15%, missing estimates, while reported profit after tax fell 25.4% YoY to Rs 351.51 crore. Total contract value (TCV) stood at $633.5 million, up around 4% YoY but down about 45% sequentially.

At the day's low of Rs 5,490.30, Persistent Systems shares were down around 6% from their previous close of Rs 5,837.90. The stock opened at Rs 5,610 and touched a high of Rs 5,707.15 during the session.

What did the brokerages say?

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities maintained its Hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 5,700. The brokerage said revenue growth remained strong but flagged the decline in EBIT margin to 15%, against its estimate of 16.3%. It also noted that the large software deal increased amortisation costs, while some deals were pushed into the December quarter.

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ICICI Securities also maintained its Hold rating, with a target price of Rs 5,670. The brokerage highlighted the ramp-up of a large hi-tech deal and healthy growth in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), but noted pockets of weakness, including a decline in Europe's revenue and higher costs linked to the large deal.

BOB Capital Markets retained its Sell rating on Persistent Systems Ltd and set a target price of Rs 3,718, implying a downside of around 36% from the Rs 5,840 share price cited in its report. The brokerage flagged 'weaker-than-expected margins and deal momentum,' while raising concerns about execution risks associated with the Nagarro acquisition.

In its report, BOB Capital Markets said "growth, margin and TCV/ACV disappoint", citing an EBIT margin of 15%, below its estimate, and deals that slipped from the September quarter into the December quarter. It also expressed caution over the risks associated with the Nagarro acquisition.

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What were the key Q2 numbers?

Persistent Systems' revenue stood at Rs 4,663.9 crore, up 8.4% quarter-on-quarter and 30.3% YoY in rupee terms. EBIT came in at Rs 697.7 crore, with the margin at 15%, down around 100 basis points sequentially. The company attributed margin pressure to annual wage hikes and higher amortisation costs associated with software tools and licences for a large deal, partly offset by lower selling, general and administrative expenses and favourable currency movements.

Reported PAT stood at Rs 351.51 crore, down 25.4% YoY, and included exceptional expenses of around Rs 185.34 crore related to the Nagarro acquisition. Adjusted PAT was Rs 495.1 crore, with an adjusted PAT margin of 10.6%. Total contract value was $633.5 million, while annual contract value stood at $481 million.