PG Electroplast shares down 38% in a month; here’s what tech charts indicate

Shares of PG Electroplast Ltd rose 0.73 per cent on Thursday to settle at Rs 489.65. Despite today’s uptick, the stock has slumped 37.53 per cent in the past month. Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of PG Electroplast under the short-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

The recent crash followed the management’s decision to lower its growth guidance for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) during the Q1 earnings announcement. The company now expects consolidated sales of Rs 5,700-5,800 crore in FY26, reflecting a growth of 17–19 per cent from FY25, compared with its earlier guidance of 30.3 per cent growth to Rs 6,345 crore.

The FY26 net profit outlook has also been revised sharply downwards, with the company projecting a 3–7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase to Rs 300-310 crore, against the earlier estimate of 30.3 per cent growth to Rs 405 crore from Rs 290.9 crore in FY25.

For Q1 FY26, PG Electroplast posted a net profit of Rs 67 crore, down 21 per cent from Rs 85 crore in the same quarter last year, while revenue rose 14 per cent YoY to Rs 1,504 crore.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, said PG Electroplast has been witnessing strong bearish momentum, falling sharply on the back of weak Q1 results and a lowered FY26 guidance. “With overall sentiment remaining sideways to negative, it would be more prudent to exit long positions. Any pullback towards the Rs 590–600 range is likely to be treated as a selling opportunity, with near-term downside targets pegged at Rs 400–420,” he added.

The scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 18.06. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a negative price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 6.84 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 0.86. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)6.15 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)12.55. According to Trendlyne data, PG Electroplast has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility.

PG Electroplast is an Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of consumer electronic products. As of June 2025, promoters held a 43.72 per cent stake in the company.