PPAP Automotive shares jump 18% today – Here’s the trigger

PPAP Automotive share price: Shares of PPAP Automotive Ltd surged in Thursday's trading session. The stock gained as much as 17.81% to touch a day's high of Rs 242.10, sharply higher from the previous close of Rs 205.50 per share on the BSE. At last check, the counter was trading 17.25% higher at Rs 240.95 apiece.

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The trigger behind the surge

According to a post-market hours exchange filing dated June 10, PPAP Automotive has inked a technology partnership agreement with Hutchinson.

“Under the agreement, PPAP will partner with Hutchinson to manufacture advanced body sealing systems in India for the passenger vehicle segment, leveraging Hutchinson’s advanced technologies, licensed know how and ongoing technical support,” the company said.

According to the exchange filing, the agreement came into effect on April 1, 2026. Hutchinson is set to provide critical technical know-how, engineering support, design assistance, and process support to aid in product development and commercialization.

In return, PPAP will pay a consideration for the technology transfer and related technical support services.

Abhishek Jain, Managing Director & CEO of PPAP Automotive Limited, highlighted the strategic leap for the company. Jain said, "We are delighted to partner with Hutchinson, a globally recognized leader in automotive body-sealing technologies." He added that the joint effort aims to deliver "future ready, innovative, high-quality body-sealing solutions that meet the evolving requirements of automotive OEMs."

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Frédéric Le Du, Senior Vice President Asia of Hutchinson, said, "This partnership with PPAP Automotive Limited reflects our ambition to bring our technologies and expertise to one of the world's most dynamic automotive markets".