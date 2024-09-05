scorecardresearch
Prestige Estates shares in news today as firm announces proceeds from QIP

Prestige Estates shares ended 4.74% higher at Rs 1869 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 1785.10. Market cap of Prestige Estates rose to Rs 74,947 crore on BSE. 

Shares of Prestige Estates are in news today after the real estate firm said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore by selling equity shares to institutional investors through private placement. On August 29, the company launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Prestige Estates shares ended 4.74% higher at Rs 1869 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 1785.10 on BSE. Total 0.43 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.79 crore. Market cap of Prestige Estates rose to Rs 74,947 crore on BSE. 

Prestige Estates shares have a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Prestige Estates stands at 59.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the overtrading zone. 

A fundraising committee of the board approved the allocation of 2,98,68,578 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,674 apiece to eligible institutional investors, said the company in a communication to bourses. 

The issue price was at a discount of 4.62 per cent on the floor price of Rs 1,755.09 per share fixed by the panel.

Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 05, 2024, 8:57 AM IST
