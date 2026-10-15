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Rajesh Exports shares: SEBI upholds curbs on promoter over alleged fund routing

Rajesh Exports shares: SEBI upholds curbs on promoter over alleged fund routing

RAJESHEXPO55.99(4.99%)

SEBI directed Rajesh Exports to continue making “true, fair, accurate and complete disclosures” in its financial statements, related-party transactions and other material disclosures.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 8:59 AM IST
Rajesh Exports shares: SEBI upholds curbs on promoter over alleged fund routingIn June, SEBI had alleged that Rajesh Exports misrepresented about Rs 15.15 lakh crore, equivalent to 99.80 per cent of its revenue from subsidiaries, over FY21-FY25.

Shares of Rajesh Exports Ltd are in focus on Thursday after markets regulator SEBI issued a final order in a case involving the company, following interim directions in June.

Under the order, Rajesh Mehta, founder and chairman of Rajesh Exports, will continue to be restrained from buying, selling or otherwise dealing, directly or indirectly, in the company’s securities until further orders.

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SEBI also directed Rajesh Exports to continue making “true, fair, accurate and complete disclosures” in its financial statements, related-party transactions and other material disclosures, in accordance with applicable provisions of the SEBI Act, 1992, and regulations framed under it, including the LODR Regulations.

“The noticees shall continue to cooperate with the investigating authority and shall provide such documents, information and explanations as may be sought by the investigating authority in connection with the investigation,” SEBI said, adding that the information must be provided within the time specified by the investigating authority.

In June, SEBI had alleged that Rajesh Exports misrepresented about Rs 15.15 lakh crore, equivalent to 99.80 per cent of its revenue from subsidiaries, over FY21-FY25.

The regulator has now asked the investigating agencies and the forensic auditor appointed after the interim order to complete their work expeditiously.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 8:59 AM IST
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