Rajesh Power shares rise 4% as company bags Rs 69 crore order from UGVCL

Rajesh Power Services Ltd shares rose 4% on Wednesday after the company received a Rs 69 crore order from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) for shifting an existing electrical network at various locations in Gujarat.
The order has been awarded on a turnkey basis and covers work across the Sabarmati and Mehsana circles under UGVCL. The scope of work includes shifting the existing electrical network, along with GIS mapping, Geo Urja Mapping developed by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), and asset tagging under the ND Scheme, according to the company's exchange filing dated October 14, 2026.