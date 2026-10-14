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Rajesh Power shares rise 4% as company bags Rs 69 crore order from UGVCL

Rajesh Power shares rise 4% as company bags Rs 69 crore order from UGVCL

RAJESH776.80(0.88%)

Rajesh Power said the order was received in the normal course of business. The contract is domestic in nature and has an execution period of 12 months.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 2:46 PM IST
Rajesh Power shares rise 4% as company bags Rs 69 crore order from UGVCLRajesh Power Services shares touched a high of Rs 800, rising around 4% from their previous close of Rs 770.05.

Rajesh Power Services Ltd shares rose 4% on Wednesday after the company received a Rs 69 crore order from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) for shifting an existing electrical network at various locations in Gujarat.

The order has been awarded on a turnkey basis and covers work across the Sabarmati and Mehsana circles under UGVCL. The scope of work includes shifting the existing electrical network, along with GIS mapping, Geo Urja Mapping developed by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), and asset tagging under the ND Scheme, according to the company's exchange filing dated October 14, 2026.

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Rajesh Power Services shares touched a high of Rs 800, rising 3.88% from their previous close of Rs 770.05. The stock opened at Rs 772 and touched a low of Rs 772 during the trading session.

The company said the order was received in the normal course of business. The contract is domestic in nature and has an execution period of 12 months. Its total value stands at Rs 69 crore, inclusive of taxes.

In its regulatory disclosure, Rajesh Power Services also clarified that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in UGVCL, the entity that awarded the order. The company further stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

The order details were disclosed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 2:46 PM IST
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