Rajesh Power shares rise 4% as company bags Rs 69 crore order from UGVCL

Rajesh Power Services shares touched a high of Rs 800, rising 3.88% from their previous close of Rs 770.05. The stock opened at Rs 772 and touched a low of Rs 772 during the trading session.

The company said the order was received in the normal course of business. The contract is domestic in nature and has an execution period of 12 months. Its total value stands at Rs 69 crore, inclusive of taxes.

In its regulatory disclosure, Rajesh Power Services also clarified that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in UGVCL, the entity that awarded the order. The company further stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

The order details were disclosed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.