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Over 2,800 kg of unsafe paneer, khoya, butter destroyed in Delhi ahead of festive season

Over 2,800 kg of unsafe paneer, khoya, butter destroyed in Delhi ahead of festive season

The Food Safety Department reported that the unclaimed khoya, dhaap and butter at Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate, Bagh Deewar and Sanjay Market were lying in unhygienic conditions, with foul smell and signs of deterioration.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 9:50 AM IST
Over 2,800 kg of unsafe paneer, khoya, butter destroyed in Delhi ahead of festive seasonDelhi destroys 2,800 kg of dairy products ahead of festive season

Delhi's Food Safety Department destroyed more than 2,800 kg of unsafe and abandoned food products, including khoya, dhaap and butter, following inspections across major food markets ahead of the festive season. The drive was conducted under the direction of Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, who emphasised that food safety should not be compromised during the festive rush.

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According to a report in ANI, food safety teams carried out inspections at Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate, Bagh Deewar, Sanjay Market and Janakpuri Mandi. The checks focused on suspected adulteration, poor storage conditions and the quality of products sold to consumers.

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Around 2,830 kg of unclaimed dairy products found in unhygienic conditions were destroyed. Additionally, about 150 kg of paneer and 10 kg of khoya were destroyed as a precautionary measure in Janakpuri Mandi.

The department reported that the unclaimed khoya, dhaap and butter at Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate, Bagh Deewar and Sanjay Market were lying in unhygienic conditions, with foul smell and signs of deterioration. Public announcements were made for sellers to claim the items, but no one came forward. The stock was confiscated and destroyed at the MCD dumping site at Majnu Ka Tila, following the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Laboratory tests raised concerns about product quality. All 10 samples of khoya and cream collected from Mori Gate were found non-conforming at the State Laboratory. Two enforcement samples of khoya were also collected from Bagh Deewar-Sanjay Market. However, four samples tested using the Food Safety Wheel, including two paneer and two khoya samples, were found conforming.

At Janakpuri Mandi, the enforcement team inspected 10 food business premises and collected 10 enforcement samples of paneer. Spot analysis of 28 surveillance samples using the Food Safety Wheel found four samples positive for detergent. As a precaution, around 150 kg of paneer and 10 kg of khoya were destroyed.

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Singh said, "Festive preparations must not come at the cost of food safety. We will ensure that no unsafe or adulterated food reaches the people of Delhi." He added that strict action would be taken against those risking public health. The Food Safety Department has been directed to maintain heightened surveillance and continue intensive inspections throughout the festive season.

The department stated that consumer safety remains a priority and urged officials to take prompt and stringent action wherever adulterated or unsafe food is detected. With demand for sweets, dairy products and other festive foods expected to rise, authorities have asked consumers and food businesses to ensure only safe and compliant products are sold.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 9:50 AM IST
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