Reliance Power shares fall 2% as ED seizes Sasan Power shares worth Rs 2,027 crore

Reliance Power Ltd shares fell 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade, after after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a seizure order covering shares worth Rs 2,026.65 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Sasan Power Ltd, and bank balances of Rs 6.16 crore. The order was issued under Section 37A(1) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.
The company said the order relates to foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) issued in 2006 and an overseas investment made in 2008 in a subsidiary in Singapore. Reliance Power stated that the transactions were undertaken with all applicable approvals and that it disputes the allegations of a contravention of Section 4 of FEMA.