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Responsive Ind shares drop 5% as board shelves buyback proposal

Responsive Ind shares drop 5% as board shelves buyback proposal

RESPONIND159.36(2.47%)

Responsive Industries did not announce a new timeline or revised terms for the proposed buyback. Instead, it indicated that the proposal could be revisited in the future depending on market conditions, the business environment and applicable regulatory requirements.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 1:13 PM IST
Responsive Ind shares drop 5% as board shelves buyback proposalResponsive Industries shares fell 4.68% on Thursday, hitting a low of Rs 155.70, compared with their previous close of Rs 163.35.

Responsive Industries Ltd's shares fell 5% as the board decided not to proceed with its proposed buyback of equity shares at this stage, citing prevailing market conditions, global economic uncertainties and their impact on the company's export business. The decision was taken at the board meeting held on Thursday, September 17, according to an exchange filing.

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The board had considered the proposal for a buyback of the company's equity shares and, after deliberations, decided not to proceed with it for now. Responsive Industries said the board may reconsider the buyback proposal at an appropriate time in the future, taking into account prevailing market conditions and the business environment, subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

Responsive Industries shares fell 4.68% on Thursday, hitting a low of Rs 155.70, compared with their previous close of Rs 163.35.

The company did not announce a new timeline or revised terms for the proposed buyback. Instead, it indicated that the proposal could be revisited in the future depending on market conditions, the business environment and applicable regulatory requirements.

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Responsive Industries specifically pointed to global economic uncertainties and their impact on its export business while explaining the board's decision. The company did not disclose any additional operational or financial factors behind the decision in the filing.

The latest development puts the proposed share repurchase on hold for now. A buyback can allow a company to return capital to shareholders by purchasing its own shares, but Responsive Industries' board has decided that the prevailing conditions are not conducive to proceeding with the proposal at this stage.

The company also said its trading window for dealing in its securities by designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed until 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting.

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For now, investors will track whether the company revisits the buyback proposal once market conditions and the environment for its export business improve. The company has left open the possibility of considering the proposal at a more appropriate time, subject to the required legal and regulatory compliance.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 1:13 PM IST
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