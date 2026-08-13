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₹13 lakh salary or an AI master's? He chose the risky path and landed ₹1.5 crore at Amazon

₹13 lakh salary or an AI master's? He chose the risky path and landed ₹1.5 crore at Amazon

Aditya Arepalli’s career transformation—from an IIIT Dharwad graduate earning ₹13 lakh annually to an AWS engineer in Seattle—has inspired social media users online.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 8:45 AM IST
₹13 lakh salary or an AI master's? He chose the risky path and landed ₹1.5 crore at AmazonAditya Arepalli pursued a Master’s in AI after recognising how rapidly the technology was changing and the need for specialised skills.

For many Indians, moving abroad is the first step towards better career opportunities. However, Aditya Arepalli’s journey took a different route. After completing his B.Tech in Computer Science from IIIT Dharwad and working at a reported Rs 13 lakh annual package, he chose to leave his job and pursue a Master’s in Artificial Intelligence in the US. The decision reportedly led him to a software engineer role at Amazon Web Services in Seattle, with a package of Rs 1.5 crore.

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Sharing his story on X, user Vikas Alwys wrote, “Meet Aditya Arepalli, who completed his B.Tech in Computer Science from IIIT Dharwad. The son of a photographer, this guy bagged a Rs 1.5 crore job offer from Amazon Web Services in Seattle, US.” Arepalli’s reported career transition has since drawn attention online, with users praising his decision to specialise in AI and highlighting his father’s sacrifices.

MUST READ: US hiring hits a rough patch: 23,000 jobs lost, pay growth slows and workers struggle to find new opportunities

Chose Higher Education Over Job Security

“As technology was changing rapidly with the rise of AI, he felt that pursuing a Master’s in AI would help him stay ahead. So, he resigned from his job and moved to the US to pursue his Master’s in AI at the University at Buffalo,” Alwys wrote in the X post.

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Arepalli moved to the US in 2023 and enrolled in a master's programme in artificial intelligence at the University at Buffalo. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed the programme in 2025. His academic work included artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision.

During his studies, Arepalli reportedly focused not only on academic learning but also on certifications, coding and product development. This combination of education and practical experience helped him prepare for opportunities in the competitive technology sector.

ALSO READ: Started at ₹15,000, now earns ₹25 LPA: This techie’s journey will make you rethink your career

Father’s Sacrifice Highlighted

After completing his master's degree, Arepalli reportedly joined Amazon Web Services as a software engineer in Seattle.
Alwys also highlighted Arepalli’s family background. His father worked as a photographer and supported his children’s education through years of hard work.

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“His father says, ‘I worked day and night to raise them and give them a good education. As a photographer, I did everything I could for them. Today, my son is taking responsibility for me. Parents sacrifice their today to build a better tomorrow for their children,’” Alwys wrote.

Social Media Users Praise His Decision

The post drew praise online, with users calling Arepalli’s decision to leave a stable job and specialise in AI a risk that ultimately paid off.

One user wrote, “Taking a leap of faith by quitting a stable job to pursue a master's in AI right before the boom paid off massively. Incredible journey.” Another user highlighted the role of his family’s support, saying, “The father’s sacrifice makes this story even more powerful.”

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 8:45 AM IST
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