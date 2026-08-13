₹13 lakh salary or an AI master's? He chose the risky path and landed ₹1.5 crore at Amazon

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Chose Higher Education Over Job Security

“As technology was changing rapidly with the rise of AI, he felt that pursuing a Master’s in AI would help him stay ahead. So, he resigned from his job and moved to the US to pursue his Master’s in AI at the University at Buffalo,” Alwys wrote in the X post.

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Arepalli moved to the US in 2023 and enrolled in a master's programme in artificial intelligence at the University at Buffalo. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed the programme in 2025. His academic work included artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision.

During his studies, Arepalli reportedly focused not only on academic learning but also on certifications, coding and product development. This combination of education and practical experience helped him prepare for opportunities in the competitive technology sector.

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Father’s Sacrifice Highlighted

After completing his master's degree, Arepalli reportedly joined Amazon Web Services as a software engineer in Seattle.

Alwys also highlighted Arepalli’s family background. His father worked as a photographer and supported his children’s education through years of hard work.

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“His father says, ‘I worked day and night to raise them and give them a good education. As a photographer, I did everything I could for them. Today, my son is taking responsibility for me. Parents sacrifice their today to build a better tomorrow for their children,’” Alwys wrote.

Social Media Users Praise His Decision

The post drew praise online, with users calling Arepalli’s decision to leave a stable job and specialise in AI a risk that ultimately paid off.

One user wrote, “Taking a leap of faith by quitting a stable job to pursue a master's in AI right before the boom paid off massively. Incredible journey.” Another user highlighted the role of his family’s support, saying, “The father’s sacrifice makes this story even more powerful.”