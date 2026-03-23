SBI, Dr Reddys Labs, NMDC, Syngene: How to trade these buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices managed to post mind gains on Friday amid the de-escalation comments from West Asia, supporting the sentiments. However, traders remained cautious amid rupee depreciation and FII outflows. The BSE Sensex jumped 325.72 points, or 0.44 per cent, to close at 74,532.96, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 112.35 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 23,114.50 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Syngene International Ltd, NMDC, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd and State Bank of India are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a host of brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



Dr Reddys Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,475 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,250

Dr Reddys is exhibiting a mild bullish undertone, consolidating near crucial resistance levels following a sustained uptrend. The stock continues to trade above key moving averages, reflecting underlying strength, while momentum indicators remain supportive without signalling overbought conditions. Immediate support is placed near Rs 1,250, with resistance seen in the Rs 1,320–1,330 range. A decisive breakout above this band could open the door for an advance towards Rs 1,475 and higher. Notably, a breakout above the downward-sloping trendline from June 2025 further reinforces the potential for an upward move.

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Recommended by: Ashika Stock Broking



Syngene International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 490 | Stop Loss: Rs 396

Syngene is showing early signs of base formation after a prolonged downtrend, with price stabilizing around the key support zone of Rs 395-420. The recent price action indicates selling exhaustion, with smaller candles and a gradual shift toward higher lows, suggesting demand is beginning to emerge. A strong bullish volume spike near the support zone highlights potential institutional accumulation, reinforcing the credibility of this base. Momentum indicators are also improving — RSI is recovering from oversold levels, while MACD is flattening, indicating that bearish momentum is weakening. If price sustains above Rs 417, it opens the door for a relief rally toward Rs 490. The setup remains constructive as long as Rs 396 holds, while a breakdown below this level would invalidate the base formation and resume the downtrend.

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Recommended by: SMIFS



NMDC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 89 | Stop Loss: Rs 76

Shares of NMDC Ltd is trading in a range-bound yet mildly positive pattern, reflecting consolidation after recent price movements. Momentum indicators remain mixed but supportive, with the RSI hovering in the neutral 47–50 zone, indicating the absence of overbought conditions, while the MACD and other oscillators point to gradual improvement in momentum. Technically, immediate support is seen near Rs 76, while resistance is placed around Rs 81.5. A decisive breakout above this level could trigger a fresh rally towards Rs 89. The stock also continues to hold above a rising channel line formed since February 2025, reinforcing the prevailing positive bias.

Recommended by: Ashika Stock Broking



State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,210-1,240 | Stop Loss: Rs 935

The recent price action in State Bank of India (SBI) indicates that the ongoing correction appears largely technical in nature rather than a structural reversal. The stock has witnessed a healthy pullback of around 15 per cent, which is quite typical following an extended uptrend. Despite the near-term decline, the broader trend structure remains firmly positive. On the weekly timeframe, SBI continues to maintain a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows, which is a classic hallmark of a sustained bullish trend. Another constructive signal is the declining volume during the recent fall, indicating limited participation from sellers and hinting that the correction lacks aggressive distribution. The RSI on the weekly chart has cooled off from overbought territory and is stabilizing around the mid-zone, which provides room for renewed upside momentum. We recommend partial buying at current level Rs 1,057 and rest on fall close to Rs 998.

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Recommended by: Master Capital Services