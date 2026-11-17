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It also recorded fog, a temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, humidity of 90 per cent and light winds of 3.7 km/h—conditions that can trap pollutants close to the surface.

Tuesday’s reading followed a brief improvement in the capital’s air. Delhi’s official AQI bulletin figure for November 17 stood at 246, described as the cleanest reading in 16 days, though the city had remained in the “poor” category or worse for 16 consecutive days.

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On Monday morning, Delhi’s average AQI was 221, according to CPCB-based reporting. Siri Fort recorded an AQI of 354, falling in the “very poor” category, while the city’s minimum temperature was 14.8 degrees Celsius—the season’s lowest so far.

NCR Cities’ Also Affected

Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained elevated on Tuesday, with Gurugram recording an AQI of 297 and Noida’s Sector 62 at 335, both in the “poor” and “very poor” category. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 191, while Greater Noida stood at 174 and Faridabad at 184, placing them in the “moderate” category.

DO CHECKOUT: One Delhi, two AQI numbers. Why government and private platforms show such different pollution readings

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) continues to be the principal pollutant across the region, which can worsen breathing difficulties, particularly for children, older adults and people with respiratory or heart conditions. The readings highlight the uneven spread of pollution across NCR cities, even as meteorological conditions and regional emissions continue to influence air quality.

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Authorities on alert

The Commission for Air Quality Management had invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region on November 6 as air quality worsened. Authorities are expected to continue monitoring conditions closely as calm winds, fog and seasonal emissions keep pollution levels elevated.

Health advisory for residents

Health experts generally advise children, older adults, and people with asthma, heart disease or other chronic respiratory conditions to limit prolonged outdoor exertion when AQI is poor or worse. Residents stepping outside during early-morning hours, when pollution and fog often coincide, are advised to use well-fitted N95 or N99 masks where available.

DON'T MISS: 'Govt is doing AQI Data Fraud': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj alleges Delhi's pollution data is being shown lower

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast that pollution levels could deteriorate further in the coming days, extending the health challenge for residents.