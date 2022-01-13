Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty nears 18,250; PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Infosys top gainers

Benchmark indices opened higher today amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 113 points to 61,263 and Nifty gained 30 points to 18,242. PowerGrid, Tata Steel and Infosys were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2%.

Wipro was the top Sensex loser, falling 4.62 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, M&M and Axis Bank.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 19 were trading higher. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 277.85 lakh crore today.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 37.48 points and 75 points, respectively.

The rising number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases in India and the world will dictate the course of the stock market this year, say experts.

On Wednesday, the Indian equity market closed in the green for the fourth consecutive session ahead of the Q3 earnings season. Sensex rose 533 points to 61,150 and Nifty ended 156 points higher at 18,212. M&M, Bharti Airtel and RIL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.68%.

TCS, Titan, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.50%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,001 crore on January 12, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,332 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Asia, Kospi was trading flat at 2,967. Nikkei fell 247 points to 28,517 and Hang Seng index rose 67 points to 24,469. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 13 points to 4,726. The Dow gained 38 points to 36,290. The Nasdaq composite gained 34.94 points to 15,188.