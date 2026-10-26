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'Benefit of NSE listing': BSE shares jump 4% as MOFSL upgrades stock to Buy, raises target

'Benefit of NSE listing': BSE shares jump 4% as MOFSL upgrades stock to Buy, raises target

BSE3,346.40(3.58%)

BSE's cash market share improved from 7 per cent to 9 per cent, with NSE's listing and the March 2027 lock-in expiry providing further catalysts, MOFSL said.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 11:31 AM IST
'Benefit of NSE listing': BSE shares jump 4% as MOFSL upgrades stock to Buy, raises targetBSE achieved 50 per cent market share in index options notional turnover within three years of the relaunch.

BSE Ltd shares rallied 4 per cent in Monday's trade as MOFSL upgraded the stock to 'Buy', citing a strong volume run-rate, the likely benefit of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) reversal and higher cash volumes following NSE's listing. The domestic brokerage suggested 'Buy' on the stock from 'Neutral' earlier, with a revised target of Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,480 earlier.

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On Monday, the stock rose 4.27 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,369 apiece on NSE. MOFSL said every incremental rupee of BSE revenue has the potential to deliver healthy profit growth, adding that the variable nature of regulatory costs, which account for 55 per cent of operating expenses, provides a degree of insulation against volume slowdowns.

Benefit of NSE listing

The domestic brokerage said BSE's cash market share improved from 7 per cent to 9 per cent, with NSE's listing and the March 2027 lock-in expiry providing further catalysts. BSE's cash average daily turnover (ADTO) is expected to grow at a 30 per cent CAGR over FY26-FY28.

"Star MF and co-location add scalable, diversified earnings streams," it said.

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MOFSL said that since BSE relaunched derivatives in 2023, the impact of most regulatory changes, including F&O 2.0 and the change in weekly expiry day, has been transient. BSE achieved 50 per cent market share in index options notional turnover within three years of the relaunch, while volumes continued to show strong momentum, MOFSL said.

"However, the recent regulatory changes, stricter lending norms for proprietary traders (effective July 2026) and CAS implementation (August 2026), led to a reset in the volume base, with BSE's notional F&O ADTO falling 35 per cent in August 2026 compared with the April-July 2026 average," it said.

October sees spurt in volumes

Following the base reset in August, September witnessed a modest recovery, with ADTO growing 6 per cent month-on-month (MoM). However, aided by volatile markets, October has seen a significant spurt in volumes, with ADTO up 49 per cent MoM as of October 20, MOFSL said.

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"We raise our revenue and PAT estimates by 8 per cent/10 per cent and 10 per cent/12 per cent, respectively, for FY27/FY28. A sustained volume recovery combined with an improving premium-to-notional (P/N) ratio could drive a further 20 per cent increase in FY28E PAT. We upgrade the stock to Buy with a target price of Rs 4,000," MOFSL said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 10:47 AM IST
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