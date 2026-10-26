Mobility platform DriveU marks 3 straight years of profit, eyes ₹170 crore NTV after stellar FY26

Net revenue grew 14% to ₹32.87 crore, while EBITDA expanded 58% to ₹2.74 crore. Total operating expenses grew moderately at 10%, highlighting increased operating leverage. The company's net worth rose 26% to ₹17.31 crore, entirely self-funding its growth through internal accruals since its last external capital raise in 2024.

During the year, customers utilised over 5 million hours of driver-partner time across more than 2 million trips. Strong internal cash generation also allowed DriveU to incubate two new verticals: DriveU Reserve, a pre-booked chauffeur-driven premium cab service launched in April 2026, and DriveU Coach, an at-home personalized driving instruction service introduced in July 2026. Looking ahead, DriveU projects its NTV to reach ₹170 crore in FY27 as it scales these new offerings.

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"We disciplined our cost structure early on to ensure our core business could sustain itself organically. FY26 demonstrated the strength of that model," Shastry added. "Strong cash flow enabled us to incubate and scale two new business verticals entirely through internal accruals."

Launched in April 2026, DriveU Reserve is a pre-booked, chauffeur-driven premium cab service catering to airport transfers, outstation travel, corporate trips, and multi-day rentals. Available across 11 cities, Reserve was introduced following customer demand for premium intercity transportation matching DriveU’s quality standards. Since launch, Reserve has executed nearly 1,000 transactions, with 60% of bookings originating from existing DriveU users and 15% from international travelers, the company said in a official statement.

Introduced in July 2026, DriveU Coach provides personalized, at-home driving instruction using the learner’s own vehicle. Built upon DriveU’s network of vetted driver-partners — many with prior experience as driving instructors — the vertical offers tailored practice for new drivers. Currently operational across seven metropolitan cities with over 1,300 active coaches, DriveU Coach has completed more than 5,000 sessions to date with minimal customer acquisition costs, as per the official statement.