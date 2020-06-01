Share Market Update: Sensex ends 879 points higher, Nifty at 9,826; Bajaj twins, M&M, Tata Steel top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty continued earlier week's bullish trend and closed majorly on Monday, inline with strong global equities. Sensex closed 879 points higher at 33,303 and Nifty ended 245 points higher at 9,826. Experts said market sentiments turned positive following announcement by the centre that restrictions on the lockdown will be eased June 1 onwards. Investors worldwide were optimistic over slowing of new virus cases, with prospects of more government stimulus amid eased lockdowns across the world. On Friday, Sensex closed 233 points higher at 32,424 and Nifty ended 90 points higher at 9,580.

3.45 PM: Closing bell

3. 38 PM: ICICI Bank rises almost 5%

ICICI Bank share price touched an intraday high of Rs 348, rising 4.79% today after the company announced that it has cut lending rates by 5 bps across all tenures.

3. 16 PM: M&M top gainer

M&M share price was trading as the top gainer on Nifty, rising 5.7% to Rs 461.10 after the automaker reported tractor sales for the month of May better than expectations. Total sales came in at 24,341 units against Nomura's estimate of 21,100 units.

3.09 PM: Market erases afternoon gains

2.43 PM: Axis Bank share price gains almost 7%

Axis Bank share price was the top gainer on NSE Nifty today, rising intraday high of Rs 409.35, after the lender announced that it has cut savings account deposit rates by 25 bps.

2. 33 PM: SBI share price rises 7%

SBI share was among the top Sensex and Nifty gainers today amid a strong recovery in equity market after Modi government unveiled its coronavirus lockdown exit strategy. SBI share price rose up to 6.83% or 11 points to Rs 171.25 compared to the previous close of Rs 160.30 on BSE. On NSE, the stock rose up to 6.26% to Rs 171.40 against previous close of Rs 161.30.

2. 17 PM: Rupee ends mildly stronger

Rupee ends mildly stronger at 75.54 per dollar as compared to its last closing of 75.61 per dollar

2.06 PM: IDBI Bank share price up 20%

IDBI Bank share price opened with a gain of 19.95% today to the intraday high of Rs 24.35 following reports that the sale of government's stake in IDBI Bank may be delayed due to weak market situation amid ongoing coronavirus crisis.

1.39 PM: Kotak Bank share price rises 4.5%

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price opened with a gain of 3.78% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 1279.2, rising 4.54% on BSE after the private sector lender announced it has raised Rs 7,442.5 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares.

According to a report, the promoters are mulling to offload their shares after the close of the QIP. The Kotak family would sell up to 5.7 crore shares, which will fetch around Rs 6,600 crore at current prices.

1.30 PM: European indices open higher

European indices that closed lower on Friday, reversed trend and gained on back of positive global equities. Barring Germany's DAX that fell 1.65%, France CAC and London's FTSE gained 1.5% each.

1. 15 PM: Maruti Suzuki share price up 4%

Maruti Suzuki share price gained 3.9% to the intraday high of Rs 5830.95 after the auto maker posted total sales of 18,539 units in May 2020. In comparison, this was an 89% drop in sales in May 2020 as compared to 125,552 units dols in May 19.

The company also exported 4,651 units last month while 23 units of the Glanza premium hatchback were produced at its factories for Toyota Kirloskar Motor India.

1.00 PM: Gold gains today

Gold price continued to gain on Friday as investors were awaiting Trump's press meet on sanctions against China.

Riots in major U.S. cities rattled investors already reeling from strained Sino-U.S. relations also helped in boosting demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was trading 0.8% higher at $1,739.75 per ounce today.

12.45 PM: Market rises further

Sensex and Nifty continued earlier week's bullish trend and gained bullish momentum by Monday's afternoon session, inline with strong global equities. Sensex traded 1,120 points higher at 33,608 and Nifty rose 331points higher at 9,991. Experts said market sentiments turned positive following announcement by the centre that restrictions on the lockdown will be eased June 1 onwards.

12. 30 PM: Reliance Industries share price up 5%

RIL share price gains 5.05% intraday to Rs 1539.2 on BSE against the last closing value of Rs 1,465 on BSE today. The company announced that it has converted its newly acquired textiles and apparel fabrics maker Alok Industries into a PPE manufacturer, helping produce Covid-19 protective gears at one-third the cost of those imported from China.

Reliance Industries share price currently trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving average.

In another update, according to a report by Edelweiss Securitiesis, RIL likely to achieve its target of becoming a zero net debt company by the end of FY21 by repaying all its liabilities.

12. 15 PM: Guidelines on lockdown ease

The MHA on Saturday came up with new guidelines for a phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". In its order issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed hotels, shopping malls, temples and restaurants to open from June 8 in the first phase. In the second phase, schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other training centres are proposed to be opened in July after stakeholder consultations.

12.03 PM: YES Bank gains 4.2%

YES Bank shares were trading 4.2% higher on Monday after the lender announced that it has acquired 24.19% in Dish TV India through invocation of pledged shares.

In another filing, YES Bank informed the exchanges that there will be a reclassification of shareholding as the "Madhu Kapur Group" has consented to be categorised as "public shareholders". "Bank has received a letter dated May 28, 2020, from (i) Mrs Madhu Ashok Kapur; (ii) Mrs Shagun Kapur Gogia; (iii) Mr Gaurav Ashok Kapur; and (iv) Mags Finvest.

11.46 AM: Rupee rises to 75.30 per dollar

Indian rupee at the interbank forex market opened at 75.32 and then gained further ground to touch 75.30 on Monday, up 32 paise over its last close of 75.62 against the US dollar on Friday.

11.35 AM: Latest result date announcements

Eris Lifesciences: June 2, 2020

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: June 3, 2020

Cosmo Films: June 4, 2020

Exide Industries: June 5, 2020

KRBL: June 9, 2020

11.28 AM: Asian markets gain momentum

Hong Kong's benchmark gained more than 3% and Shanghai and Tokyo rose more than 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 3.2% to 23,689.38 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.2% to 22,140.01. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.8% to 2,903.20. The Kospi in Seoul added 1.4% to 2,058.42 and Australia's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.9% higher at 5,805.20. Singapore gained 1.4%

11.04 AM: Investors gain Rs 3 lakh crore

Investors gained Rs 3 lakh crore today as Sensex gained nearly 1,000 points in early trade on nationwide easing of restrictions on the coronavirus lockdown from June 1. Market capitalisation on BSE rose to Rs 130.05 lakh crore today compared to the previous session's market cap of Rs 127.06 lakh crore. That led the market cap to rise by Rs 2.99 lakh crore.

10. 52 AM: Market Update

Number of stocks hitting upper circuit on BSE stood at 232 against 103 falling to their lower circuits today. Market breadth was positive with 1,602 stocks trading higher against 305 lower on BSE. 114 stocks were unchanged.

10. 47 AM: Coronavirus toll

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 1.90 lakh, with the death toll climbing to 5,394. Meanwhile, worldwide the total number of Covid 19 cases has crossed 61.66 lakh and the death toll stood around 3.72 lakh.

10.31 AM: Oil futures trade flat

Brent Crude trades at $37.64/bbl, down 0.53%, while U.S. crude was flat at $35.49.

10.22 AM: Top gainers and losers today

Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins were among the top gainers on Sensex pack. On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the sole laggard.

10.11 AM: Rupee today

Rupee jumped 32 paise to 75.30 against US dollar in early trade.

10.05 AM: Nifty outlook

As per technical indicators, the push higher in the second half of Friday signals continuation of uptrend. With this move, Nifty is expected to aim 9730-9860, with downside marker placed at 9348.

9.49 AM: Market Update

Sensex and Nifty continued earlier week's bullish trend and started Monday's trade on a positive note, inline with strong global equities. Sensex traded 923 points higher at 33,346 and Nifty rose 257 points higher at 9,837.

9.42 AM: Q4 Earnings to be released today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Orient Electric, Magna Electro Castings, Capital India Finance, Universal Cables, Welspun Enterprises, Vindhya Telelinks, V-Guard Industries, Birla Cable, Srikalahasthi Pipes among others will announce their Q4 results today.

9.36 AM: Global cues

Domestic equity market traded majorly bullish today as reduced US-China geo-political tensions and Indian government announcing lifting of lockdown boosted the market sentiments.

US stocks finished higher on Friday after Trump refrained from China sanctions. Asian stocks rose on Monday as progress on opening up economies helped offset jitters over riots in US cities and unease over Washington's power struggle with Beijing. European markets closed lower on Friday ahead of Trump proposed press meet on sanctions against China.

SGX Nifty traded up 183 points at 9,665.25. Meanwhile, US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 25419, up 41 points or 0.16%.

9.28 AM: Stocks to watch today on June 1

YES Bank, RIL, IDBI Bank, Kotak Bank, P&G Health, M&M, Affle, Polycab, MCX, Lemon Tree among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

9.20 AM: Opening Bell

Sensex and Nifty continued earlier week's bullish trend and started Monday's trade on a positive note, inline with strong global cues. Sensex opened 809 points higher at 33,233 and Nifty started 217 points higher at 9,798.

9.10 AM: Coronavirus toll in India

India recorded the biggest single-day rise in total cases that is by 8,380 taking the total to 1.82 lakh, including 0.86 lakh cured and 5,164 deaths.

9.05 AM: Pre-open session

Sensex pre opened 450 points higher at 32,906 and Nifty started 145 points higher at 9,726.

9.00 AM: FII/ DII action in India

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 334.74 crore, while DIIs have bought Rs 2,408 crore in equities on Friday.

8.50AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, rupee closed at 75.62 per dollar as against the last closing value of 75.75 per dollar.

8.40 AM: Closing bell

Sensex and Nifty reversed trend and closed higher by the last hour of trade on Friday, amid heavy buying in realty, pharma and FMCG stocks. Sensex closed 233 points higher at 32,424 and Nifty ended 90 points higher at 9,58.

