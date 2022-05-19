Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Good morning!

Benchmark indices pared all early gains in highly choppy trade on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE benchmark settled 109.94 points or 0.20% lower at 54,208.53 and the broader NSE Nifty dipped 19 points or 0.12% to finish at 16,240.30.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with Target losing around a quarter of its stock market value and highlighting worries about the US economy after the retailer became the latest victim of surging prices.

It was the worst one-day loss for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average since June 2020.

The S&P 500 declined 4.04 percent to end the session at 3,923.68 points.

The Nasdaq declined 4.73 percent to 11,418.15 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.57 percent to 31,490.07 points.

Asian stocks tracked a steep Wall Street selloff on Thursday, as investors fretted over rising global inflation, China's zero-COVID policy and the Ukraine war, while the safe-haven dollar held most of its strong overnight gains.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2 percent in early Asian trading hours, the first daily decline in a week. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.4 percent.

8:35 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty was trading 266 points lower at 15,971.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:20 am: Market on Wednesday

PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, NTPC and HCL Technologies were the biggest laggards on Sensex.

UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, ITC and Axis Bank were among the gainers.