Share Market update: Sensex closes 304 points lower, Nifty loses 87 points to 12,168; Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, RIL top losers

Share Market Updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on last trading day of the year. While Sensex was down 304 points to 41,253, Nifty lost 87 points to 12,168. Of 30 Sensex components, 25 ended in red. Tech Mahindra (2.51%), Bajaj Auto (2.16%) and RIL (1.95%) were top Sensex losers. NTPC, Sun Pharma and ONGC were the top Sensex gainers.

Here's a look at live updates for Indian equity and commodity markets.

4: 00 pm: Sensex has gained 14.38% (5,185 points) since the beginning of this year. Nifty too has risen 12.02% (1305 points) in 2019.

3:45 pm: BSE bankex closes 195 points lower at 36,671. The index has gained 20.71% since the beginning of this year.

3: 40 pm: Bank Nifty falls 193 points to 32,161. The index has gained 19.10% in one year and 18.41% since the beginning of this year.

3: 30 pm: Sensex, Nifty end last trading day of 2019 on a negative note. While Sensex was down 304 points to 41,253, Nifty lost 87 points to 12,168.

3:00 PM: Sensex falls 300 points to 41,258, Nifty down 81 points to 12,174.

2: 53 pm: Market heavyweight Reliance Industries stock falls 1.30% to Rs 1,523 on BSE. The large cap stock has lost after two days of gain.

2:40 PM: YES Bank share price falls 2.11% to Rs 46.35 compared to the previous close of Rs 47.35 on BSE. There is no clarity on source of funds for the lender yet.

2: 20 pm: Indiabulls Integrated Services share price hit upper circuit of 5% in trade today. The stock which opened at Rs 81.90 hit an intra day high of Rs 86.25 on BSE.

2:10 PM: Premier Explosives share price fell 3% to Rs 146 on BSE after ICRA revised ratings for ICRA revised the company's long-term rating to A- from A. ICRA Limited has revised the credit rating for Line of Credit (LOC) of the company, which is valid till December 19, 2020 on long term at [ICRA] [A-] (Stable) and the rating on short term at [ICRA][A2+], the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

1:55 pm: Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Nestle India are top Sensex losers.

1: 32 pm : Jet Airways share price hit the upper circuit of 5% amid a report that Hinduja Group is preparing a bid to buy the grounded carrier. Jet Airways stock gained 5% to trade at Rs 29.60 against the previous close of Rs 28.20 on BSE. The stock hit an intra day low of Rs 28.40 on BSE. There were only buyers, no sellers for the stock of cash-strapped airline on BSE.

1: 15 pm: Rupee trading at 71.28 to dollar.

1:13 pm : Ravindra Rao, VP- Head, Commodity Research at Kotak Securities said,"2019 witnessed gold coming out of the six year trading range. The yellow metal gained more than 18% on COMEX and a near 25% on MCX. We expect the bullish momentum to continue going into 2020. Although it won't match 2019 gains, we expect a gain of 12% to 13% in 2020. Bullish factors include Central banks buying as the low interest rate environment will push the bankers towards safety, weakness in dollar index and a surging global debt."

12: 55 pm : Kalpataru Power share price rose up to 2.41% to Rs 410.85 compared to the previous close of Rs 401.20 on BSE. The Mumbai-based firm said it bagged orders worth approximately Rs 979 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment and for railway electrification and gauge conversion.

Santosh Meena, Senior Analyst at TradingBells said, "Earnings recovery should be the key highlight for Indian market in 2020. Other than this, more policy steps for economic reforms, more names in divestment list, rise in foreign fund flows, series of good IPOs and momentum catch up in midcap and smallcap space will be the other highlights for the Indian market in 2020."

12: 30 pm: CARE Ratings (18.46%) , Reliance Infra (9.95%) and VA Tech Wabag (10.79%) are top gainers on BSE.

12: 15 pm: Prince Pipes share price trading 2.25% lower at Rs 162 on BSE. On December 30, the stock made a tepid debut on bourses at Rs 160 on BSE, a 10.11% discount to its issue price of Rs 178.

12:00 pm: Market trims losses. Sensex down 94 points to 41,463 and Nifty loses 30 points to 12,226.

11: 45 am: Chalet Hotels share price rises 11.22% to Rs 322 on inking of deal with Marriott International Hotels. Chalet Hotels Limited entered into five new agreements extending their collaboration with Marriott International Inc. Under the agreement, Chalet would build hotels & extend contracts across brands such as W, Westin & Marriott Executive Apartment in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

11: 30 am: United Spirits share price rises 2.14% to Rs 605 after Crisil revises outlook on bank facilities and NCDs.United Spirits in a communication to bourses said, "CRISIL has revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities and non convertible debentures of United Spirits Limited (USL) to 'Positive' from 'Stable' while reaffirmed the rating at 'CRISIL AA+'. The short-term rating and commercial paper has been reaffirmed at 'CRISIL A1+'."

11: 03 am: Market extends losses. Sensex falls over 200 points to 41,351, Nifty loses 60 points to 12,196.

10: 43 am: Axis Bank (0.57%), Titan (0.41%) and PowerGrid (0.45%) were the top Sensex gainers.

10: 40 am: On BSE, consumer durables stocks were the top gainers with the index rising 47 points to 25,142.

10: 37 am: All Asian markets except Taiwan SE Weighted Index were closed today. Taiwan SE Weighted Index fell 42 points to 12,010.

10: 30 am: On BSE, 47 stocks hit their 52-week highs against 36 falling to their 52-week lows.

10: 23 am: Mid cap and small cap indices rose 21 points and 40 points to 14,994 and 13,689 on BSE.

10:15 am: IndiaBulls Housing (Rs 18.2 crore) , IRCTC (Rs 11.49 crore) , SpiceJet (Rs 10.83 crore), YES Bank (Rs 7.99 crore), Tata Motors (Rs 7.65 crore) were the top gainers in terms of turnover on BSE.

10: 10 am : On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 130.52 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 201.32 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:50 am: Rupee opens five paise higher at 71.26 per dollar against previous close of 71.31. On Monday, rupee closed 4 paise higher at 71.31 against dollar amid weakening of US dollar in overseas market.

9: 45 am: Market breadth was positive with 915 stocks rising against 607 falling on BSE.

9: 30 am: Banking and information technology stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 132 points and 111 points.

9:25 am: L&T (0.48%), Sun Pharma (0.44%) and HUL (0.37%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9: 20 am: Top Sensex losers were Tech Mahindra (1.87%), IndusInd Bank (0.87%) and Hero MotoCorp (0.64%).

9: 19 am: On Monday, Sensex ended 17 points lower at 41,558 and Nifty closed 14 points higher at 12,260.

9: 15 am: Sensex, Nifty start last trading day of 2019 on a negative note.