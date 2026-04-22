State-run miner to consider dividend with Q4 results; announcement date in focus

State-run miner MOIL Ltd is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended March 31, 2026, on April 30 (Thursday). Alongside the results, the company has said it will also consider and recommend a final dividend, if any, for FY26.

Last month, the state-owned entity outlined its long-term production roadmap, targeting 3.5 million tonnes (MT) of manganese ore (MnO) output by 2030. The expansion plan is expected to increase its market share from 20 per cent to 32 per cent over the same period.

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MOIL also indicated plans to ramp up production capacity and expand its business operations into other states as part of its growth strategy.

Brokerage Systematix Institutional Equities has maintained a 'Hold' rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 392.

Previous quarter performance

According to the domestic brokerage, MOIL reported Q3 FY26 revenue of Rs 360 crore, reflecting a 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline and a 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase. The decline was attributed mainly to lower-than-expected realisations amid subdued demand during the quarter.

EBITDA margin stood at 27 per cent in Q3 FY26, compared to 28.6 per cent in Q2 FY26 and 25.9 per cent in Q3 FY25.

Sales volume for the quarter stood at 0.37 MT, down 3.6 per cent YoY but up 6 per cent sequentially. MnO (non-fines) realisation was Rs 10,256 per tonne, up 4 per cent YoY and 6 per cent QoQ, while blended realisation stood at Rs 8,607 per tonne, higher by 4 per cent YoY but lower by 1 per cent QoQ.

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EBITDA per tonne for Q3 FY26 came in at Rs 2,601, marking a 6 per cent YoY increase but a 7 per cent QoQ decline.

Stock performance

Shares of MOIL on Tuesday ended 0.40 per cent higher at Rs 322.35. At this level, the stock has gained 13.03 per cent over the past month.

MOIL, a Miniratna company established in 1962 as Manganese Ore (India) Ltd, is India’s largest producer of manganese ore.