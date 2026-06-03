Sterlite Technologies' 500% rally this year has still more steam left, say analysts

Sterlite Technologies share price: Shares of Vedanta's arm Sterlite Technologies have delivered 500% returns in 2026 with the stock hitting a fresh record high in the current session. Sterlite Technologies shares hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 620.90 today, a new high for the global tech player. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 30,310 crore.

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The stock's RSI has climbed to 91.6, signaling it is strongly overbought on charts. The stock is trading above its 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which signals a strong uptrend. The stock has a beta of 1.49, indicating high volatility in a year.

Amid the robust rally, analysts are still bullish on the prospects of the stock.

Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Sterlite Technologies has delivered a massive breakout from its long-term consolidation zone near Rs 180-200 and is currently trading at fresh multi-year highs with exceptional price action and strong volume support. The stock is trading well above all major EMAs (20/50/100/200), confirming a powerful uptrend across all timeframes. RSI has entered the strong momentum zone above 90, reflecting aggressive buying strength, though short-term consolidation cannot be ruled out after the sharp rally. Fresh entry is advisable on dips towards Rs 580-600 with a stop loss at Rs 540, while upside targets remain Rs 700 and ?800. Existing holders can trail stop loss near ?560 and continue holding as long as the stock sustains above the recent breakout structure."

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Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 551, while resistance stands at Rs 640. A decisive breakout above Rs 640 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 660. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 551-Rs 660 range."

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Sterlite Technologies is currently witnessing a strong bullish phase on the weekly chart after delivering a decisive breakout above its long-term falling trendline resistance and previous swing high zones. The stock has rallied sharply with significant volume expansion, indicating strong institutional participation and renewed buying momentum. The stock has already surpassed multiple Fibonacci extension levels and continues to move higher, reflecting exceptional strength in the prevailing uptrend. However, given the sharp vertical rally and RSI moving into deeply overbought territory, some profit booking or short-term consolidation cannot be ruled out at higher levels.

Despite the possibility of near-term volatility, the broader trend remains firmly positive as long as the stock sustains above the Rs 570–550 support zone. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near Rs 650, while a sustained move above this level may open the door for the next potential target towards 730."

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Sterlite Technologies is a global technology company. The company is engaged in designing, building and managing smarter digital networks. Its digital networks focused business products, services and software includes optical communication products, network and system integration services and operations support systems (OSS)/business support system (BSS) software solutions. It operates in six continents and more than 100 countries.