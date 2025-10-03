Stock Market: Sensex down 333 pts, Nifty below 24,800; HDFC Bank, Eternal lead losers

Domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Friday as profit-booking in heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Eternal, and Bajaj Finance offset gains in Axis Bank and Tata Steel.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex slipped 203.29 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 80,780.02, after falling nearly 333 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 declined 59.95 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 24,776.35, after touching a day’s low of 24,758.60.

Among Sensex stocks, HDFC Bank led the losers, shedding 1.19 per cent to Rs 953.75. Eternal shares dropped 1.11 per cent, while Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finserv fell 0.97 per cent, 0.78 per cent and 0.72 per cent, respectively.

Wall Street ended higher overnight, with all three major US benchmarks closing in the green. The S&P 500 added 0.06 per cent to finish at 6,715.35, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.39 per cent to 22,844.05, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.17 per cent to 46,519.72.

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.44 per cent to 45,584.54, while South Korea’s KOSPI surged 2.70 per cent to 3,549.21. In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.91 per cent to 27,038.41.

On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 715.69 points, or 0.89 per cent, to close at 80,983.31, while the Nifty50 advanced 225.20 points, or 0.92 per cent, to finish at 24,836.30.



VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said the positive impact of the central bank's bold initiatives to boost credit growth in the economy has the potential to sustain the momentum in the market, particularly in Bank Nifty.

“But this momentum is unlikely to sustain in the context of the sustained FII selling in the market. FIIs are likely to further accelerate selling since the market construct provides them the opportunity to sell aggressively. The huge short position in the market indicates that the bulls will be on the defensive,” Vijayakumar said

“Aggressive DII buying can provide some support to the market particularly in largecap auto stocks, which have strong fundamental support now. The central bank initiatives to accelerate credit flow into the economy will be positive for banks. The stronger banks will gain not only from higher credit growth but also from lower premium for deposit insurance. The fairly valued largecap banks are attractive buys from a medium to long-term perspective. Auto stocks will continue to be resilient backed by positive news of large orders and sharp increase in sales," he added.

